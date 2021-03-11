American Foundation for the Blind Announces 'Women in Leadership' Panel Discussion

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Foundation for the Blind (AFB), in observance of 100 years of creating a more inclusive world for people who are blind or visually impaired, is launching a series of "Centennial Conversations"—curated webinars focused on the most pressing issues and topics affecting the blind and low vision communities, pairing prominent speakers with younger voices. First up is Women in Leadership: A Conversation About the Intersection of Gender and Visual Impairment on March 18 at 2 p.m. EST.

In recognition of Women's History Month and the legacy of Helen Keller, AFB's most famous advocate, this panel discussion will feature a diverse group of women in various leadership roles as they address the key issues facing visually impaired women, the progress that has been made, and what challenges still persist.

Panelists include:

Moderator Neva Fairchild , AFB national aging and vision loss specialist

, AFB national aging and vision loss specialist Stephanae McCoy , founder of Bold Blind Beauty

, founder of Bold Blind Beauty Janni Lehrer-Stein , AFB board trustee and disability rights advocate who has served as senior disability policy advisor to many presidential, gubernatorial, and state election campaigns

, AFB board trustee and disability rights advocate who has served as senior disability policy advisor to many presidential, gubernatorial, and state election campaigns Kathy Martinez , who joined Disability Rights Advocates as president/CEO in March 2021 after serving as senior vice president and head of disability and accessibility strategy, for Wells Fargo

, who joined Disability Rights Advocates as president/CEO in after serving as senior vice president and head of disability and accessibility strategy, for Wells Fargo Sam Latif , company accessibility leader at Procter & Gamble

Registration details are available at afb.org/WomenLeaders.



"Our own organization's founding occurred just one year after the adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment," said Kirk Adams, Ph.D., AFB's president and CEO. "As we celebrate women's hard-won achievements during National Women's History Month, we are proud to highlight successful women in leadership who are also blind or low vision—exploring another angle of AFB's centennial theme, 'Inclusion Knows No Limits.'"



Future Centennial Conversations include:

The Inclusive Power of Music: April 22 , 2 p.m. EST

, Gratitude, Courage, and Joy: May 27 , 2 p.m. EST

, Inclusion, Intersectionality, and the Future of Work: June 24 , 2 p.m. EST

, Making Money Work: Including Disability in the Financial Equation: July 22 , 2 p.m. EST

These centennial events are made possible through the generous sponsorship of partners like Hewlett Packard Enterprise, JPMorgan Chase & Co., American Printing House for the Blind, Exelon, Google, LHH, Northrop Grumman, Pepco, U.S. Bank, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Walmart, Microsoft, Verizon, Charter Communications, Challenger, Gray & Christmas, and IBM. For those interested in sponsorship opportunities, please contact Amanda Kolling, senior engagement and brand manager, at [email protected].

About the American Foundation for the Blind

Founded in 1921, the American Foundation for the Blind (AFB) is a national nonprofit that creates a world of no limits for people who are blind or visually impaired. AFB mobilizes leaders, advances understanding, and champions impactful policies and practices using research and data. AFB is proud to steward the Helen Keller Archive, maintain and expand the digital collection, and honor the more than 40 years that Helen Keller worked tirelessly with AFB. Visit: www.afb.org

