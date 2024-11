American Freight Store Closing Sales Begin At Locations Nationwide Offering Shoppers Significant Savings

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Freight has commenced store closing sales at all of its 328 locations and online. Hilco Consumer-Retail is managing these sales for American Freight as the business winds down its operations nationwide. Significant discounts to American Freight's already everyday low prices are being offered on the brand's full assortment of inventory.

Shoppers can save up to 30% off the lowest ticketed prices storewide. Available items include living room sets, bedroom furniture, dining tables, and a selection of scratch & dent and new in-box appliances, such as refrigerators, washers and dryers – plus so much more! New inventory is arriving and expected to move quickly, so customers should take advantage of this prime opportunity to enjoy exceptional deals before it's too late.

"Our goal is to deliver outstanding value to customers during this full chain closing sale," said Ian Fredericks, CEO of Hilco Consumer-Retail. "Everything is on sale and must be sold, and we recommend shopping early for the best selection."

Just in time for the holiday season, these significant savings offer an ideal way to prepare your home for hosting. Customers are encouraged to act fast to make the most of these discounts while supplies last!

During the store closing sales, select American Freight financing and delivery services will remain available to customers, presenting a unique opportunity to shop exceptional discounts with the convenience of flexible payment and home delivery.

Sale Details

Up to 30% Off the lowest ticketed prices on furniture, scratch & dent and new in-box appliances

Discounts valid in stores and online at www.americanfreight.com

All Sales Final

Shop Now for the best selection while supplies last

For more details, visit your nearest American Freight location:

Name Address City State American Freight 3404 Moffett Rd, Unit B Mobile AL American Freight 231 N Eastern Blvd, Bypass Whs #3 Montgomery AL American Freight 3260 Morrow Rd Trussville AL American Freight 2518 Memorial Pkwy NW Huntsville AL American Freight 4600 Highway 52 Helena AL American Freight 2131 Ross Clark Cir Dothan AL American Freight 2300 McFarland Blvd, Suite 4 Northport AL American Freight 2012 Veterans Memorial Dr Birmingham AL American Freight 1890 E Main St Prattville AL American Freight 372 Palisades Blvd Birmingham AL American Freight 8819 Rogers Ave, Unit S-A Fort Smith AR American Freight 6527 Warden Rd Sherwood AR American Freight 22401 Hwy I-30 Bryant AR American Freight 280 S Shackleford Rd Little Rock AR American Freight 2839 Race St Jonesboro AR American Freight 580 Amity Rd Conway AR American Freight 1 Furniture Ln Batesville AR American Freight 3758 Hwy 412 E Siloam Springs AR American Freight 8300 Hwy 71 S South Fort Smith AR American Freight 4961 W Bell Rd, Suite B-3 Glendale AZ American Freight 4422 E University Dr, Suite 101 Mesa AZ American Freight 3144 E Thomas Rd Phoenix AZ American Freight 5000 Arizona Mills Cir Tempe AZ American Freight 16809 N 9th St Phoenix AZ American Freight 5734 W Peoria Ave Glendale AZ American Freight 857 N Val Vista Dr Gilbert AZ American Freight 320 W Rancho Vista Blvd Palmdale CA American Freight 10379 Folsom Blvd Rancho Cordova CA American Freight 1800 Prescott Rd Modesto CA American Freight 8805 Murray Dr La Mesa CA American Freight 2401 S Vineyard Ave Ontario CA American Freight 728 S Orange West Covina CA American Freight 1210 W Morena Blvd San Diego CA American Freight 1430 S Village Way Santa Ana CA American Freight 18714 Gridley Rd Cerritos CA American Freight 2505-B Vista Way Oceanside CA American Freight 3610 Torrance Blvd Torrance CA American Freight 1936 W 140th Ave San Leandro CA American Freight 4150 Shaw Ave Fresno CA American Freight 1208 Magnolia Ave Corona CA American Freight 1200 Blumenfeld Dr Sacramento CA American Freight 9667 E County Line Rd Centennial CO American Freight 1680 Briargate Blvd, Ste 100 Colorado Springs CO American Freight 9180 Wadsworth Pkwy Westminster CO American Freight 5737 N Elizabeth St Pueblo CO American Freight 65 Holmes Rd Newington CT American Freight 656 New Haven Ave, Ste 1 Derby CT American Freight 49 University Plaza Newark DE American Freight 1010 SW 17th St Ocala FL American Freight 3170 W Tharpe St Tallahassee FL American Freight 2193 Viscount Row Orlando FL American Freight 6001 Powerline Rd Fort Lauderdale FL American Freight 5240 NW 167th St Miami FL American Freight 4116 N Orange Blossom Trl Orlando FL American Freight 4535 S Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa FL American Freight 3350 S Ridgewood Ave Port Orange FL American Freight 4400 34th St N St Petersburg FL American Freight 1544 FL 436 Winter Park FL American Freight 6024 103rd St Jacksonville FL American Freight 4222 NW 13th St Gainesville FL American Freight 6688 N Military Trl Riviera Beach FL American Freight 2116 S Hwy 77 Lynn Haven FL American Freight 4500 Mobile Hwy Pensacola FL American Freight 13080 Metro Pkwy Fort Myers FL American Freight 2210 Commerce Point Dr Lakeland FL American Freight 7619 Ellis Rd Melbourne FL American Freight 1201 10th St E Palmetto FL American Freight 7121 US-1 Port St Lucie FL American Freight 8661 Old Kings Rd S, Unit 2 Jacksonville FL American Freight 3818 S Orlando Dr Sanford FL American Freight 515 Tamiami Trl S Venice FL American Freight 657 S Broad St Brooksville FL American Freight 1415 S Nova Rd Daytona Beach FL American Freight 6235 N Davis Hwy Pensacola FL American Freight 5251 110th Ave N Clearwater FL American Freight 8333 Lockwood Ridge Rd Sarasota FL American Freight 4308 E Colonial Dr Orlando FL American Freight 2031 Okeechobee Blvd West Palm Beach FL American Freight 8245B N Florida Ave Tampa FL American Freight 11111 San Jose Blvd, Ste 1 Jacksonville FL American Freight 8090 NW 77th Ct Medley FL American Freight 1230 Mt Zion Rd Morrow GA American Freight 6796-A Jimmy Carter Blvd Norcross GA American Freight 1075 Cobb Pkwy SE Marietta GA American Freight 15000 Abercorn St Savannah GA American Freight 5834 Fairburn Rd Douglasville GA American Freight 1708 Wylds Rd Augusta GA American Freight 2502 Shorter Ave NW Rome GA American Freight 1627 S Lumpkin Rd Columbus GA American Freight 2525 Pio Nono Ave, Suite 1100 Macon GA American Freight 5370 US Hwy 78, Suite 400 Stone Mountain GA American Freight 1960 B Candler Rd Decatur GA American Freight 3190 Atlanta Hwy Athens GA American Freight 116B Hillcrest Pkwy Dublin GA American Freight 425 Sigman Rd NW, Ste 105-106 Conyers GA American Freight 2304 N Slappey Blvd Albany GA American Freight 1010 E Kimberly Rd, Suite #1 Davenport IA American Freight 2060 Sovia Dr, Ste #112 Waterloo IA American Freight 8033 W Franklin Rd Boise ID American Freight 1291 E Pershing Rd Decatur IL American Freight 2002 Glenn Park Dr, Suite B Champaign IL American Freight 1502 E Riverside Blvd Loves Park IL American Freight 5212 N Big Hollow Rd Peoria IL American Freight 7415 S Cass Ave Darien IL American Freight 1750 Richmond Rd McHenry IL American Freight 1040 S Barrington Rd Streamwood IL American Freight 1000 Broadview Village Sq Broadview IL American Freight 55 Ludwig Dr, Space 55 Fairview Heights IL American Freight 540 S Hwy 59 Naperville IL American Freight 16040 S Harlem Ave Tinley Park IL American Freight 2800 Lynch Ave Evansville IN American Freight 1217 E McKinley Ave Mishawaka IN American Freight 1800 Fort Harrison Rd, Ste 4 Terre Haute IN American Freight 4515 Merchant Rd Fort Wayne IN American Freight 5750 Kopetsky Dr Indianapolis IN American Freight 8920 Corporation Dr Indianapolis IN American Freight 3233 Teal Rd Lafayette IN American Freight 4201 N Old State Rd 3 Muncie IN American Freight 5615 38th St, Unit A Indianapolis IN American Freight 3100 W Susan Dr Bloomington IN American Freight 511 Little League Blvd, Ste B Clarksville IN American Freight 2300 State St New Albany IN American Freight 440 E Clifty Dr Madison IN American Freight 6169 US Route 6 Portage IN American Freight Speedway Spr Ctr Speedway IN American Freight 3333 S Kansas Ave Topeka KS American Freight 6495 Quivira Rd Shawnee KS American Freight 3535 N Rock Rd, Ste 100 Wichita KS American Freight 1920 Watterson Trl Louisville KY American Freight 272 W New Circle Rd Lexington KY American Freight 7102 Turfway Rd Florence KY American Freight 101 Clay St Bowling Green KY American Freight 3521 James Sanders Blvd Paducah KY American Freight 2512 Calumet Trace Owensboro KY American Freight 1705 N Dixie Hwy Elizabethtown KY American Freight 5749 Preston Hwy Louisville KY American Freight 223 KY Home Sq Shopping Ct Bardstown KY American Freight 104 Brighton Park Blvd Frankfort KY American Freight 51 Spiral Dr Florence KY American Freight 8560 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge LA American Freight 336 Montgomery St Shreveport LA American Freight 3409 N I-10 Service Rd W Metairie LA American Freight 10076 Crossing Way, Ste 530 Denham Springs LA American Freight 2001 NW Evangeline Thruway Lafayette LA American Freight 2 Fairhaven Commons Way Fairhaven MA American Freight 890 Suffield St Agawam MA American Freight 133 Mariano S Bishop Blvd Fall River MA American Freight 1000 Boston Turnpike Shrewsbury MA American Freight 17627 Virginia Ave Hagerstown MD American Freight 3125 Lake Eastbrook Blvd SE Grand Rapids MI American Freight 28300 Schoolcraft Rd Livonia MI American Freight 4801 Washtenaw Ave Ann Arbor MI American Freight 32880 Dequindre Rd Warren MI American Freight 1475 Lake Lansing Rd Lansing MI American Freight 501 Mall Dr Portage MI American Freight 630 N Telegraph Rd Monroe MI American Freight 4345 Bay Rd Saginaw MI American Freight 5038 Miller Rd, Ste 2B Flint MI American Freight 1750 E Sherman Blvd Muskegon MI American Freight 30 Columbia Ave E, Ste H Battle Creek MI American Freight 669 Mall Dr Portage MI American Freight 810 S Waverly Rd Lansing MI American Freight 12001 Sears Ave Livonia MI American Freight 9860 Telegraph Rd Taylor MI American Freight 717 Prior Ave N St Paul MN American Freight 3200 Hwy 13 W Burnsville MN American Freight 141 85th Ave NW Coon Rapids MN American Freight 9801 Page Ave St Louis MO American Freight 2900 Paris Rd, Suite 200 Columbia MO American Freight 2210 S State Rt 291 Hwy, Suite B Independence MO American Freight 1400 E 32nd St Joplin MO American Freight 2010 Missouri Blvd Jefferson City MO American Freight 3200 W Broadway Sedalia MO American Freight 1364 Southern Hills Ctr West Plains MO American Freight 133 Parsons Ave Warrensburg MO American Freight 3715 N Belt Hwy St Joseph MO American Freight 1434 E Independence St Springfield MO American Freight 6721 US Hwy 54 Osage Beach MO American Freight 3632 Front St Kansas City MO American Freight 639 Gravois Bluff Blvd Fenton MO American Freight 7258 Interstate Blvd Horn Lake MS American Freight 7201 Smith Corners Blvd Charlotte NC American Freight 1526-A Alleghany St Charlotte NC American Freight 5128 Oleander Dr Wilmington NC American Freight 1467B E Franklin Blvd Gastonia NC American Freight 2108 US Highway 70 SE Hickory NC American Freight 118 Fiddler's Run Blvd Morganton NC American Freight 1980 Stone Rose Dr Rocky Mount NC American Freight 106 S US 29 Hwy China Grove NC American Freight 1240 Ireland Dr Fayetteville NC American Freight 9575 South Blvd Charlotte NC American Freight 3529 Maitland Dr Raleigh NC American Freight 545 Concord Pkwy Concord NC American Freight 1328 Hooksett Rd, Ste 13B Hooksett NH American Freight 322 S Burnt Mill Rd Voorhees NJ American Freight 1700 Eubank Blvd NE Albuquerque NM American Freight 4854 W Lone Mountain Rd Las Vegas NV American Freight 350 Glendale Ave Sparks NV American Freight 1437 W Sunset Rd Henderson NV American Freight 778 Niagara Falls Blvd North Tonawanda NY American Freight 2410 Erie Blvd E Syracuse NY American Freight 76 Fuller Rd Albany NY American Freight 3333 W Henrietta Rd, Ste 27 Rochester NY American Freight 4124 NYS 31 Clay NY American Freight 1020 Center St, Ste 1A Horseheads NY American Freight 3650 Fort Shawnee Industrial Dr Lima OH American Freight 2770 Lexington Ave Lexington OH American Freight 4345 Lincoln Way E Massillon OH American Freight 4782 Muhlhauser Rd West Chester OH American Freight 5055 E Main St Columbus OH American Freight 900 Morse Rd Columbus OH American Freight 2655 S Arlington Rd Akron OH American Freight 10333 Northfield Rd, Unit 110 Northfield OH American Freight 6767 Brookpark Rd Parma OH American Freight 2800 Springboro Pike Dayton OH American Freight 6224 South Ave Boardman OH American Freight 34700 Vine St, Suite 200 Eastlake OH American Freight 1141 S Columbus Pike Delaware OH American Freight 5375 Ridge Ave Cincinnati OH American Freight 110 Consumer Center Dr Chillicothe OH American Freight 445 Midway Blvd Elyria OH American Freight 987 E Ash St, Ste 125 Piqua OH American Freight 180 Great Oaks Trl, Ste B Wadsworth OH American Freight 5185 Youngstown Warren Rd, Unit 5 Niles OH American Freight 6645 Airport Hwy Holland OH American Freight 7490 Broadview Rd Parma OH American Freight 2885 Gender Rd Reynoldsburg OH American Freight 2000 E Dorothy Ln Kettering OH American Freight 26662 Brookpark Ext North Olmsted OH American Freight 10200 Colerain Ave, Ste 11 Cincinnati OH American Freight 8284 Troy Pike Huber Heights OH American Freight 2825 W I-240 Service Rd Oklahoma City OK American Freight 3301 S Elm Pl Broken Arrow OK American Freight 30 NW Sheridan Rd Lawton OK American Freight 4939 N Union Ave Shawnee OK American Freight 7420 NW Sun Blvd Lawton OK American Freight 831 Sonoma Park Dr Norman OK American Freight 340 N Commerce St Ardmore OK American Freight 6120 E 71st St Tulsa OK American Freight 2805 SW 29th St Oklahoma City OK American Freight 1600 N Riverside Ave, Unit 1094 Medford OR American Freight 10176 SE 82nd Ave Clackamas OR American Freight 503 Rodi Rd Pittsburgh PA American Freight 2411 W 12th St Erie PA American Freight 6305 Allentown Blvd Harrisburg PA American Freight 516 W Plank Rd, Ste 22 Altoona PA American Freight 370 East End Centre Wilkes-Barre PA American Freight 1276 Lititz Pike Lancaster PA American Freight 820 Scalp Ave Johnstown PA American Freight 100 Pullman Sq Butler PA American Freight 1051 Washington Pike Bridgeville PA American Freight 1357 Franklin Mills Cir Philadelphia PA American Freight 2003 Cheryl Dr Pittsburgh PA American Freight 1808 Plainfield Pike Cranston RI American Freight 4750 Goer Dr, Ste C North Charleston SC American Freight 1424 Atlas Rd Columbia SC American Freight 1049B Glenforest Rd Myrtle Beach SC American Freight 2600 Anderson Rd Greenville SC American Freight 473 E Blackstock Rd Spartanburg SC American Freight 122 E Shockley Ferry Rd Anderson SC American Freight 1680 Richland Ave W Aiken SC American Freight 809 Albright Rd Rock Hill SC American Freight 1117 Woodruff Rd Greenville SC American Freight 5101 Ashley Phosphate Rd North Charleston SC American Freight 6242 Perimeter Dr Chattanooga TN American Freight 3041 Owen Dr Antioch TN American Freight 737 Lovell Rd Knoxville TN American Freight 2231 B Madison St Clarksville TN American Freight 7859 Highway 64 Memphis TN American Freight 309 N Main St Goodlettsville TN American Freight 2151 N Highland Ave Jackson TN American Freight 2607 Decherd Blvd Winchester TN American Freight 7060 Winchester Rd Memphis TN American Freight 1189 N Eastman Rd Kingsport TN American Freight 9305 Kingston Pike, Ste 110 Knoxville TN American Freight 5450 Highway 153, Ste 100 Hixson TN American Freight 642 Thompson Ln Nashville TN American Freight 639 Lanark Dr San Antonio TX American Freight 1002 TX-340 Loop Bellmead TX American Freight 1825 Westpark Dr Grand Prairie TX American Freight 2964 W Wheatland Rd Dallas TX American Freight 5568 Ayers St Corpus Christi TX American Freight 1001 E Highway 83 McAllen TX American Freight 11330 James Watt Dr El Paso TX American Freight 4426 34th St, Ste B Lubbock TX American Freight 3125 S Texas Ave, Ste 1500 Bryan TX American Freight 3267 E Broadway St, Ste 16 Pearland TX American Freight 11051 East Freeway Houston TX American Freight 1801 N Robison Rd, Ste 1E Texarkana TX American Freight 3127 Lawrence Rd Wichita Falls TX American Freight 3315 Sherwood Way, Ste 149 San Angelo TX American Freight 3100 Highway 365, Ste 114 Port Arthur TX American Freight 2222 Texoma Pkwy, Ste 200 Sherman TX American Freight 700 E Expy 83, Ste 200 McAllen TX American Freight 7302 SW 34th Ave Amarillo TX American Freight 20750 Gulf Fwy Webster TX American Freight 1215 Marsh Ln Carrollton TX American Freight 1418 N Town East Blvd Mesquite TX American Freight 6157 NW Loop 410 San Antonio TX American Freight 401 Southwest Plaza, Ste 105 Arlington TX American Freight 19750 North Fwy Spring TX American Freight 1265 Town Square Dr Fort Worth TX American Freight 5901 Griggs Rd Houston TX American Freight 13435 N Highway 183, Ste 101 Austin TX American Freight 11687 Westheimer Rd Houston TX American Freight 109 N Greenville Ave Allen TX American Freight 820 Rector Dr E San Antonio TX American Freight 2159 Harris Blvd, Ste 1 Layton UT American Freight 4113 Riverdale Rd Ogden UT American Freight 451A Oriana Rd Newport News VA American Freight 6359 E Virginia Beach Blvd Norfolk VA American Freight 9131 Midlothian Turnpike Richmond VA American Freight 4496 Electric Rd Roanoke VA American Freight 9745 Patriot Hwy Fredericksburg VA American Freight 3316 Riverside Dr Danville VA American Freight 1357 W Main St Salem VA American Freight 3700 Candlers Mountain Rd, Ste 67 Lynchburg VA American Freight 2700 Potomac Mills Cir Prince William VA American Freight 4100 Tomlynn St, Ste A Richmond VA American Freight 2005 S Military Hwy Chesapeake VA American Freight 6th Avenue Plaza Tacoma WA American Freight 3674 Kinsman Blvd Madison WI American Freight 3804 S 27th St Milwaukee WI American Freight 2490 Main St Green Bay WI American Freight 3203 N Mayfair Rd Wauwatosa WI American Freight 6330 MacCorkle Ave St Albans WV American Freight 3116 US Route 60 Huntington WV American Freight 270 Park Center Dr Parkersburg WV

ABOUT AMERICAN FREIGHT

Founded in 1994, American Freight operates more than 328 stores across the United States, offering affordable furniture, mattresses, and home appliances. American Freight provides a wide selection of top brands and competitively priced products, catering to customers looking for quality and value. For more information, visit www.americanfreight.com.

ABOUT HILCO CONSUMER-RETAIL

Hilco Consumer – Retail is a trusted partner that delivers a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment solutions to help define and execute non-core strategic initiatives for our retail and consumer goods clients around the world. Leveraging knowledge gained over more than three decades, Hilco Consumer-Retail's activities fall into several principal categories including Virtual Store Management Technology, Capital Solutions, Inventory Solutions, Fixtures, Furniture and Equipment Monetization and M&A Facilitation. Hilco Consumer-Retail (https://hilcoglobal.com/companies/hilco-consumer-retail/) is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global. As a Hilco Global company (https://hilcoglobal.com/companies), the solutions we are able to provide can also extend to broader, holistic packages encompassing Real Estate, Intellectual Property, and other asset classes.

