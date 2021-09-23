American Friends Of Capodimonte Museum In Naples, Italy Announce Post-Doctoral Curatorial Fellow Appointment

"We are looking forward to a close collaboration with our second Post-Doctoral American Friends of Capodimonte Fellow," said Director Sylvain Bellenger. "Caroline has distinguished herself in terms of her art historical training and experience in Italian and American museums."

Paganussi, a Northern Virginia native, received her Ph.D. from the Department of Art History and Archaeology at the University of Maryland, College Park in May 2021. Studying Art History at the University of Bologna inspired her to specialize in early modern Bolognese painting and sculpture, and to write a dissertation on the intersection of the city's artistic and university life in the late 15th century. She received her undergraduate degree from Cornell University and a Masters in Museum Studies from University College London.

Paganussi's forthcoming publications include the essay, "A Woman of Total Goodness, and a Singular Talent: Anna Morandi Manzolini, Anatomist and Sculptor of Enlightenment Bologna," in the 2022 volume Portraits and Poses: Representations of Female Intellectual Authority, Agency, and Authorship in Early Modern and Enlightenment Europe, edited by Beatrijs Vanacker and Lieke van Deinsen (Leuven University Press) and an essay on the Bolognese painter, Prospero Fontana.

"The AFC Fellowship is important because it prepares you for realities of life as a curator," she said. "You have to learn to translate your research interests to a wider audience."

"The AFC installs an American scholar at Capodimonte to ensure that the wonders of one of the finest museums in the world are accessible to English-speakers," said AFC President Nancy Vespoli.

Paganussi's tenure at Capodimonte has also been generously supported by the Tecno Industrial Group and its founder, Capodimonte Advisory Board President Giovanni Lombardi.

ABOUT AFC FELLOW PROGRAM:

AFC is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit. Tax-deductible contributions fund AFC Fellows. The AFC Fellowship is the only U.S. program to offer young American art historians the experience of working in an Italian museum. The Post-Doctoral Curatorial Fellowship is a two-year commitment. The next application cycle will open in September 2022. Learn more: https://www.americanfriendsofcapodimonte.info/afc-fellowship-about ; www.americanfriendsofcapodimonte.info; https://capodimonte.cultura.gov.it/

SOURCE American Friends of Capodimonte

Related Links

www.americanfriendsofcapodimonte.info

