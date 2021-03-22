American Friends of Meir Medical Center Wishes Everyone HAPPY PASSOVER and To Keep in Mind the Sick Children When Celebrating 'Festival of Freedom' on Passover Holy Day

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Friends of Meir Medical Center urges friends and family to remember to support the sick children and premature babies at Meir Medical Center in Kefar Saba Israel.

"As we come together to celebrate the festival of Freedom on Passover 2021 holy day, let's keep in our minds and hearts the children being treated at Meir Medical Center," said Professor Dan Nemet on behalf of its American Friends.

American Friends of Meir Medical Center is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization, dedicated to supporting the activities of Meir Medical Center in Israel.

Meir Medical Center is the only hospital in Israel with a special program that treats overweight children with chronic diseases and disabilities such as premature babies, children with obesity, diabetes, asthma, neuromuscular diseases, HDHD and other medical conditions. This unique multidisciplinary program uses exercise, nutrition and behavioral interventions for both child and family.

Professor Nemet said: "We have built a unique program with indoor and outdoor facilities, that does not exist in any Israel hospital, while it allows all children in need to exercise safely and return to normal life.

"Please help us to continue to provide life-saving services to our sick children and premature babies requiring incubators to live," he said. Contributions are urgently needed on this holy day.

For information or to make donations, please visit AmericanFriendsofMeirMedicalCenter.org, a 501(c)(3) organization.

Donations are tax deductible. You may also mail your contribution to:

American Friends of Meir Medical Center

500 S.E Mizner Blvd. Suite 310, Boca Raton, Florida, USA 33432

Media contact: Bruria Angel 561-866-9140; [email protected].

SOURCE American Friends of Meir Medical Center