American Friends of NATAL Inaugural Gala Honors Jude Yovel Recanati and Andrew J. Malik

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Friends of NATAL (www.afnatal.org), an organization that provides vital assistance for trauma preparedness and recovery, will be hosting its inaugural gala "Sharing the Light of Healing" on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 583 Park Avenue venue in NYC. The gala will honor will: Andrew J. Malik, Chairman at Needham & Company and Jude Yovel Recanati, Founder and Chairperson at Gandyr Group and Founder of NATAL. The keynote speaker will be Lt. Gen (Res.) Dan Halutz, former Israeli Air Force Commander and IDF Chief of Staff. Also, in attendance will be Consul General and former Deputy Mayor of Tel Aviv, Asaf Zamir.

AFN engages in innovative collaborations, partnering with US organizations who seek NATAL's expertise in the field of trauma preparedness and recovery. In doing so, AFN brings NATAL's groundbreaking work to aid Americans in returning to productive lives. American Friends of NATAL (AFN), an organization that provides vital assistance for trauma preparedness and recovery, will honor Jude Yovel Recanati, NATAL's co-Founder and President, and Andrew J. Malik, Chairman at Needham & Company, on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 583 Park Avenue venue in NYC.

Andrew J. Malik, Chairman at Needham & Company will receive the organization's first Impact Award for his tireless support in helping build Israeli technology companies and his work on behalf of AFNATAL. "Since 1998, NATAL has changed the lives of several hundred thousand people providing support for trauma and PTSD survivors, and advancing the resiliency of Israeli society through treatment, prevention, public awareness and research," he said. "It's a great honor to be celebrating the organization's 25 years of work as we look to the future to build upon such innovative and successful programs."

Jude Yovel Recanati, NATAL's co-Founder and President will be honored for her life's devotion as a social activist, and her pioneering work in Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Together with psychiatrist Dr. Yossi Hadar, they established NATAL, which officially opened its doors in 1998. Yovel Recanati has received close to a dozen awards over the past decade in recognition of her work.

"While much of our work has been focused in Israel, people around the world who have faced trauma and PTSD have a bond because of similar experiences. Our work in America is just beginning to help victims of trauma. We hope that this gathering will build awareness and understanding of the innovative ways NATAL has been a pioneer in a variety of treatment and services. Our message is that "we can help so that people don't have to live a lifetime of suffering from the devastating effect of trauma," Jude Yovel Recanati. "I am honored to be recognized by my peers and to work with our friends in America."

American Friends of NATAL's (AFN) mission is to support and strengthen NATAL's important work, providing vital assistance and expertise to over 450,000 Israelis suffering from trauma and PTSD primarily due to the impact of terrorism and war. For over 25 years, NATAL works to ensure the vital health and well-being of people in Israel for now and for the future.

AFN also supports innovative collaborations, partnering with US organizations who seek NATAL's expertise in the field of trauma preparedness and recovery. In doing so, AFN brings NATAL's experts and groundbreaking work to aid Americans suffering from trauma and PTSD in communities impacted by violence.

