American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic to Premiere Their Global Hatikvah Video

The Initiative Aims to Inspire Hope and Promote Peace by Uniting the World in Song

JERUSALEM, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Yom Ha'atzmaut, Israel's Independence Day (May 14), The American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic (AFIPO) will debut the Global Hatikvah music video as part of the Global Hatikvah initiative in collaboration with the Israel Philharmonic (IPO), and the Canadian Friends of the Israel Philharmonic (CFIPO). Launched on March 19, 2024, AFIPO asked friends of Israel from around the globe to participate in this initiative by submitting recordings of themselves singing to the new arrangement of Hatikvah, created by Maxwell Karmazyn , an ASCAP Award-winning composer.

Marking the 20th anniversary of the national anthem of Israel and the 75th anniversary of Israel's statehood, Hatikvah, meaning hope, celebrates the nationhood of Israel as a place of safety and strength for Jews worldwide. From its inception, Global Hatikvah has celebrated the power of digital innovation to connect people across the world through music.

Video production involved creating an accompaniment track synchronized with the IPO performance for virtual participants to sing along. Accessibility was emphasized, requiring only basic recording devices, with submissions meticulously edited into a final video, offering a unique chance to perform alongside the IPO in celebration of Israel, peace, and hope.

Listen to the Global Hatikvah by visiting globalhatikvah.org .

"Across the generations, across the miles, Global Hatikvah has united friends of Israel around the world in song. When we sing together, we heal together. Our voices express our shared hope for brighter days ahead for a country we love," said Jennifer Hughes, AFIPO's CEO. "This project is just another shining example of the vital role the Israel Philharmonic plays as not only a world-class orchestra, but also as Israel's premier cultural ambassador. We're so proud to finally share Global Hatikvah with the world and hope people continue to sing along in unity."

The Global Hatikvah Initiative has reached thousands of individuals and community groups including Lizzy Savetsky, Temple Israel in New York City, the Israeli Voice to Voice choir, Six13 A Cappella group, Jewish day schools, retirement communities, synagogues, and families worldwide. Participants hailed from over 72 countries across six continents including Argentina, Australia, Canada, Colombia, Germany, Spain, France, United Kingdom, India, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Singapore, Taiwan, South Africa, and more.

"The diverse participation in this global initiative is a testament to the universal language of music," said Maxwell Karmazyn. "I am deeply moved by the power of music to unite us, and I believe that together, we can inspire hope and promote peace on a global scale."

About the Israel Philharmonic

The Israel Philharmonic (IPO) is one of the world's foremost orchestras and Israel's greatest cultural ambassador. Founded in the years preceding the Holocaust to save the lives of Europe's preeminent Jewish musicians, the IPO unifies diverse audiences around the world through shared, transformative artistic experiences.

In the United States, Canada, and Israel, the IPO is deeply invested in enriching communities with world-class classical music programming that transcends borders. Through innovative education, community engagement, and social justice programs, the IPO touches the lives of more than 40,000 children, families, and teachers annually. Guided by the Jewish value of Tikkun Olam (repair of the world), the IPO serves audiences of all walks of life, especially underprivileged and underserved communities, and promotes openness, tolerance, and mutual respect through music making.

About the American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra

American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra (AFIPO) supports the world-class Israel Philharmonic, enabling them to enrich diverse audiences around the world in its role as Israel's preeminent cultural ambassador.

About the Canadian Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra

Canadian Friends of the Israel Philharmonic (CFIPO) is dedicated to supporting the mission and music of the Israel Philharmonic through fundraising and promotional initiatives across Canada.

