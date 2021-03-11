American Funds® From Capital Group® Wins 20 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Funds, a family of mutual funds from Capital Group, has won a total of 20 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards recognizing American Funds Target Date Retirement Series®, American Funds Strategic Bond FundSM and SMALLCAP World Fund®. This marks the 13th consecutive year that American Funds has taken home multiple Refinitiv Lipper awards.

"We are honored that Refinitiv has once again recognized our investment solutions for their strong results," said Ralph Haberli, head of institutional retirement at Capital Group. "We are particularly proud that we were awarded in equity (SMALLCAP World Fund) and fixed income (Strategic Bond Fund) as well as our target-date series. Our underlying funds are at the core of our success in improving people's lives through successful investing."

"This year's Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards recognized the steadfast resolve of award-winning managers and firms who successfully navigated one of the sharpest market downturns and recoveries on record enabling investors to maintain a level of economic confidence amidst a backdrop of uncertainty," said Robert Jenkins, head of research, Lipper, Refinitiv.

"In a year that endured the impacts of an unprecedented global humanitarian crisis, in which markets reflected investors' emotions of shock and optimism, there was a degree of solace in having one's financial fortunes overseen by the stewardship of professional money managers, Jenkins continued. "We congratulate the 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award winners and wish Capital Group continued success."

The following American Funds were honored by Lipper:

American Funds Strategic Bond Fund – this strategy seeks higher returns than core bond funds with generally low equity correlation. It aims to drive returns primarily through interest rate, yield curve and inflation positioning, generally resulting in liquid investments with high credit quality.

– this strategy seeks higher returns than core bond funds with generally low equity correlation. It aims to drive returns primarily through interest rate, yield curve and inflation positioning, generally resulting in liquid investments with high credit quality. SMALLCAP World Fund – a pioneer in global small-cap investing, seeks growth of capital by investing in some of the world's fastest growing and most innovative companies, with market capitalizations of up to $6 billion at the time of purchase.

– a pioneer in global small-cap investing, seeks growth of capital by investing in some of the world's fastest growing and most innovative companies, with market capitalizations of up to at the time of purchase. American Funds Target Date Retirement Series distinguishes growth- and income-oriented equities and adjusts them to help address market and longevity risk. Their dynamic glide paths allow funds in the Series to have meaningful equity exposure throughout retirement.

Fund name Ticker symbol Lipper classification Winner year – 3, 5 or 10 American Funds Strategic Bond Fund SM, R-6 RANGX Core Plus Bond Funds 3 SMALLCAP World Fund®, R-6 RLLGX Global Small-/Mid-Cap Funds 10 American Funds 2025 Target Date Retirement Fund®, R-6 RFDTX Mixed-Asset Target 2025 Funds 10 American Funds 2030 Target Date Retirement Fund®, R-6 RFETX Mixed-Asset Target 2030 Funds 10 American Funds 2035 Target Date Retirement Fund®, R-6 RFFTX Mixed-Asset Target 2035 Funds 3, 5, 10 American Funds 2040 Target Date Retirement Fund®, R-6 RFGTX Mixed-Asset Target 2040 Funds 3, 5, 10 American Funds 2045 Target Date Retirement Fund®, R-6 RFHTX Mixed-Asset Target 2045 Funds 3, 5, 10 American Funds 2050 Target Date Retirement Fund®, R-6 RFITX Mixed-Asset Target 2050 Funds 3, 5, 10 American Funds 2055 Target Date Retirement Fund®, R-6 RFKTX Mixed-Asset Target 2055+ Funds 3, 5 American Funds 2060 Target Date Retirement Fund®, R-6 RFUTX Mixed-Asset Target 2060 Funds 3, 5

About Capital Group

Celebrating its 90th Anniversary in 2021, Capital Group, home of American Funds, has been singularly focused on delivering superior results for long-term investors using high-conviction portfolios, rigorous research and individual accountability. As of December 31, 2020, Capital Group manages more than $2.3 trillion in equity and fixed income assets for millions of individual and institutional investors around the world.

Capital Group manages equity assets through three investment groups. These groups make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed income investment professionals provide fixed income research and investment management across the Capital organization; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of one of the three equity investment groups.

For more information, visit capitalgroup.com.

Investments are not FDIC-insured, nor are they deposits of or guaranteed by a bank or any other entity, so they may lose value.

Investors should carefully consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other important information is contained in the fund prospectuses and summary prospectuses which can be obtained from a financial professional, Capital or your relationship manager, and should be read carefully before investing.

Each target date fund is composed of a mix of the American Funds and is subject to the risks and returns of the underlying funds. Underlying funds may be added or removed during the year. Although the target date funds are managed for investors on a projected retirement date time frame, the funds' allocation strategy does not guarantee that investors' retirement goals will be met. The target date is the year that corresponds roughly to the year in which an investor is assumed to retire and begin taking withdrawals. American Funds investment professionals manage the target date fund's portfolio, moving it from a more growth-oriented strategy to a more income-oriented focus as the fund gets closer to its target date. Investment professionals continue to manage each fund for approximately 30 years after it reaches its target date.

The return of principal for bond funds and for funds with significant underlying bond holdings is not guaranteed. Fund shares are subject to the same interest rate, inflation and credit risks associated with the underlying bond holdings. The fund may engage in frequent and active trading of its portfolio securities, which may involve correspondingly greater transaction costs, adversely affecting the fund's results.

Investing outside the United States involves risks, such as currency fluctuations, periods of illiquidity and price volatility, as more fully described in the prospectus. These risks may be heightened in connection with investments in developing countries. Small-company stocks entail additional risks, and they can fluctuate in price more than larger company stocks.

The use of derivatives involves a variety of risks, which may be different from, or greater than, the risks associated with investing in traditional cash securities, such as stocks and bonds. Lower rated bonds are subject to greater fluctuations in value and risk of loss of income and principal than higher rated bonds.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

