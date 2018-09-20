American Funds Wins Multiple Lipper Fund Awards for 11 Consecutive Years

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Funds, a family of mutual funds from Capital Group, one of the world's largest investment management firms, has won a total of 14 Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv recognizing American Funds Target Date Retirement Series, American Funds Retirement Income Portfolio – Enhanced and American Funds Mortgage Fund. This marks the eleventh year in a row American Funds has taken home multiple Lipper awards.

"We are very pleased to be recognized by Lipper for the strong results our funds have delivered to our investors," said Matt O'Connor, president of American Funds Distributors. "The recognition of both our target date and retirement income series is an affirmation of Capital Group's focus on portfolio construction. We believe these awards also reflect our commitment to producing strong investment outcomes for investors in our mutual funds and multi-asset strategies."

"In a year that saw the return of market volatility, we would like to congratulate the Lipper Fund Award winners for their ability to help their investors navigate the markets' choppy waters. We also wish them continued success as they seek to build on this year's success with long-term outperformance for investors in a dynamic market environment," said Bob Jenkins, head of Lipper research at Refinitiv. "The awards are based on our independent fund data which enables us to grant these awards with authoritative recognition and emphasis on consistency to single funds and fund management groups."

American Funds Target Date Retirement Series distinguishes growth- and income-oriented equities and adjusts them to address market and longevity risk. Its dynamic glide path allows funds to have meaningful equity exposure throughout retirement.

The American Funds Retirement Income Portfolio Series consists of three managed portfolios — Conservative, Moderate and Enhanced — that can help retirees address their income and longevity needs. The Enhanced portfolio is designed for retirees who seek a potentially higher level of income and growth of capital in exchange for potentially greater downside risk.

American Funds Mortgage Fund seeks to deliver income and preservation of capital through investing in high-quality mortgage-related securities.

The following American Funds were honored by Lipper:

Fund name Ticker symbol Lipper classification Winner year – 3, 5 or 10 American Funds 2010 Target Date Retirement Fund®, R-6 RFTTX Mixed-Asset Target 2010 Funds 5 American Funds 2030 Target Date Retirement Fund®, R-6 RFETX Mixed-Asset Target 2030 Funds 5 American Funds 2035 Target Date Retirement Fund®, R-6 RFFTX Mixed-Asset Target 2035 Funds 3, 5 American Funds 2040 Target Date Retirement Fund®, R-6 RFGTX Mixed-Asset Target 2040 Funds 3, 5 American Funds 2045 Target Date Retirement Fund®, R-6 RFHTX Mixed-Asset Target 2045 Funds 3, 5 American Funds 2050 Target Date Retirement Fund®, R-6 RFITX Mixed-Asset Target 2050 Funds 3, 5 American Funds 2055 Target Date Retirement Fund®, R-6 RFKTX Mixed-Asset Target 2055+ Funds 5 American Funds Retirement Income Portfolio – EnhancedSM, R-6 RVRPX Retirement Income Funds 3 American Funds Mortgage Fund®, R-6 RMAGX Intermediate U.S. Government Funds 3, 5

About Capital Group

Since 1931, Capital Group, home of American Funds, has been singularly focused on delivering superior results for long-term investors using high-conviction portfolios, rigorous research and individual accountability. Today, Capital Group manages more than $1.6 trillion in equity and fixed income assets for millions of individual and institutional investors around the world.*

The Capital Group companies manage equity assets through three investment groups. These groups make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed income investment professionals provide fixed income research and investment management across the Capital organization; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of one of the three equity investment groups.

*As of December 31, 2018.

Investments are not FDIC-insured, nor are they deposits of or guaranteed by a bank or any other entity, so they may lose value.

Investors should carefully consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other important information is contained in the fund prospectuses and summary prospectuses which can be obtained from a financial professional, Capital or your relationship manager, and should be read carefully before investing.

Each target date fund is composed of a mix of the American Funds and is subject to the risks and returns of the underlying funds. Underlying funds may be added or removed during the year. Although the target date funds are managed for investors on a projected retirement date time frame, the funds' allocation strategy does not guarantee that investors' retirement goals will be met. The target date is the year in which an investor is assumed to retire and begin taking withdrawals. American Funds investment professionals manage the target date fund's portfolio, moving it from a more growth-oriented strategy to a more income-oriented focus as the fund gets closer to its target date. Investment professionals continue to manage each fund for 30 years after it reaches its target date.

The return of principal for bond funds and for funds with significant underlying bond holdings is not guaranteed. Fund shares are subject to the same interest rate, inflation and credit risks associated with the underlying bond holdings. Investments in mortgage-related securities involve additional risks, such as prepayment risk, as more fully described in the prospectus.

The Retirement Income Portfolio Series investment allocations may not achieve fund objectives and adequate income through retirement is not guaranteed. There are expenses associated with the underlying funds in addition to fund-of-funds expenses. The funds' risks are directly related to the risks of the underlying funds. Payments consisting of return of capital will result in a decrease in an investor's fund share balance. Higher rates of withdrawal and withdrawals during declining markets may result in a more rapid decrease in an investor's fund share balance. Persistent returns of capital could ultimately result in a zero account balance.

