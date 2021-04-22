American Furniture Warehouse Launches New 3D Room Planner, Powered by Marxent's 3D Cloud

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today American Furniture Warehouse, one of the top furniture retailers in the U.S. and locations in Colorado, Arizona, and Texas, announced an expansion of its 3D commerce strategy with the rollout of the AFW Room Planner, a 3D room planner powered by the Marxent 3D Cloud.

Marxent Marxent

"At AFW we are proud to offer our customers unique experiences in a family environment, without the sales pressure," said Tony Mitchell, Director of Global Logistics for AFW. "3D has become a key part of the AFW experience. It allows products to be explored, touched, felt, interacted with outside of the store environment and these experiences are as close as you can get to an in-store interaction with a product," he said.

"AFW has always taken an innovative approach to furniture sales and marketing, so it's no surprise that the company was an early adopter of 3D," said Beck Besecker, CEO, and Co-Founder of Marxent. "Their new 3D Room Planner is another example of the company's commitment to enhancing the customer shopping experience."

The new AFW Room Planner will allow AFW shoppers to design their own spaces from home or in collaboration with associates on the sales floor. Marxent's proprietary Design from Photo technology makes it easy for associates and consumers to design by simply dragging and dropping products from inspirational photos right into a 3D room, making interior design accessible to everyone and enabling shoppers to buy entire rooms online.

"We've been able to innovate constantly with a small in-house team because Marxent has done all of the heavy lifting," Mitchell said. "Speed to market was important to us, as well as being able to re-use our existing 3D content across apps. With Marxent we are also able to content from manufacturers that have content in 3D Cloud."

"Marxent has made it possible for us to move quickly and be successful with 3D without having to build a dedicated 3D team. It's not our first project with Marxent, and it won't be our last," he said.

"2021 is proving to be the year of 3D and AFW had a jumpstart on the competition. We're thrilled to be working alongside Tony and the rest of the AFW team. These folks have long and storied careers innovating in the furniture industry. They know what they're doing," Besecker said.

About American Furniture Warehouse

American Furniture Warehouse, which is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, is one of the top retail furniture companies in the U.S. with sales topping $700 million in 2018, 14 locations, and nearly 3,000 employees throughout Colorado, Arizona, and Texas. American Furniture Warehouse makes a priority of working efficiently and keeping costs low, so that those savings can be passed on to the more than one million customers the company serves each year.

About Marxent

Marxent is the global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, and office furniture. Marxent's 3D Cloud platform allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Product Configurators, 3D Sectional Configurator, 3D Room Planner with Design from Photo, 360 Product Spins, 3D Renders, Augmented Reality retail apps, and Virtual Reality retail apps. Marxent has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio and St. Petersburg Florida as well as an international presence with offices in London, England; Paris, France; Leipzig, Germany, and Tel Aviv, Israel. Clients include Lowe's Home Improvement, Macy's, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. Every 3D App, Under One Roof. For more information, visit www.marxent.com . We are hiring! View job listings here

SOURCE Marxent

Related Links

http://www.marxent.com

