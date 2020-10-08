American Garden Rose Selections™ Announces 2021 Winners

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Gardens Rose Selections™ (AGRS) testing program has announced its selections for 2021.

The AGRS™ testing program recognizes roses that are easy to care for, disease-resistant and suitable for different regions of the country. In addition, awards are given for fragrance to help guide consumers who desire roses for their fragrance.

The 2021 AGRS™ winners are:

Brick House™ - Regional Choice Award Winner in the Northwest, Northeast, and South Central Regions. Bred by Meilland®. Introduced by Star Roses & Plants.

& Plants. Brindabella Purple Prince™ - Regional Choice Award Winner in the Northeast, South Central, and Southwest Regions. Bred by Sylivia E. and John C. Gray . Introduced by Sun-Fire Nurseries.

. Introduced by Sun-Fire Nurseries. Easy to Please™ - Regional Choice Award Winner in the Northeast, Northwest, South Central, and Southeast Regions. Bred by Christian Bédard. Introduced by Weeks Roses.

Sweet Spirit™ – Regional Choice Award Winner in all regions and Fragrance Award Winner. Bred by Meilland®. Introduced by Star Roses & Plants.

& Plants. Top Gun™ - Regional Choice Award Winner in the North Central, Southeast, and Southwest Regions. Bred by Tom Carruth . Introduced by Weeks Roses.

. Introduced by Weeks Roses. Tropica - Regional Choice Award Winner in the Northwest, North Central, Southwest, and South Central Regions. Bred by Ping Lim . Introduced by True Bloom™ Roses.

All roses entered into the AGRS™ are tested for two years in six different geographical regions, each containing two test gardens. Additional characteristics that are evaluated include: vigor, foliage proportion, plant habit, flowering effect, rebloom habit, bloom form, aging quality of blooms, fragrance and hardiness. In order for a variety to be granted an award, it must demonstrate superior performance in at least least three (3) of the six (6) regions entered.

By recognizing and recommending the best garden-worthy rose varieties for the various regions of the United States through testing, the AGRS™ has the goal of providing objective and reliable information to the general public.

To learn more about the American Garden Rose Selections™, visit http://www.americangardenroseselections.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12841635

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE American Garden Rose Selections

Related Links

http://www.americangardenroseselections.com

