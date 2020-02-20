American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) Honors GI Alliance Physician with Prestigious Award

"GI Alliance is so pleased to see Dr. Persley honored with this well-deserved award," said Jim Weber, M.D., CEO of GI Alliance. "It is a privilege to work with such an exceptional and dedicated physician. We could not be prouder of Dr. Persley and her accomplishments."

Dr. Persley has made a significant impact in the lives of her patients and in her local community as one of the first gastroenterologists specializing in Irritable Bowel Disease (IBD) in North Texas. A highly respected clinician, Dr. Persley is known for her compassionate and comprehensive approach in caring for her patients. Dr. Persley is a partner at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants (TDDC), the founding practice of GI Alliance, and an assistant clinical professor of medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas.

"Dr. Persley is a valuable member of TDDC and GI Alliance. She best exemplifies the unwavering quality and empathetic patient care that our physicians aspire to provide. I want to congratulate her on this prestigious and greatly deserved honor," said Kumar Gutta, M.D., President of TDDC.

The AGA Recognition Awards will be presented during Digestive Disease Week® 2020, May 2-5, 2020, in Chicago.

