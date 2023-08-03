American Gastroenterological Association Supports Reintroduction of Bipartisan Treat and Reduce Obesity Act

The Treat and Reduce Obesity Act would expand Medicare coverage to include early screening and new treatments. 

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) today announced support for the reintroduced Treat and Reduce Obesity Act (TROA), which would expand Medicare coverage to include screening and treatment of obesity from a diverse range of health care providers who specialize in obesity care. The bill also includes coverage of behavioral counseling, prescription drugs for long-term weight management, and other prevention and treatment options.

"As gastroenterologists we see the chronic effects of obesity on patients' health in conditions like metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease, formerly nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, and gastroesophageal reflux disease. Expanding access and improving early intervention and treatment options will help patients overcome these diseases and live healthier lives," said Rotonya Carr, MD, Chair, AGA Government Affairs Committee. "Because many private insurance companies model their health benefits to reflect Medicare, the passage of TROA could lead to improved obesity care options for all Americans."

We thank Sens. Tom Carper (D-DE) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA), and Reps. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH), Raul Ruiz (D-CA), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) and Gwen Moore (D-WI) for their leadership on H.R. 4818/S. 2407, which is an important step to addressing obesity — a disease that affects 93 million Americans and could have an economic impact of $4.3 trillion annually if current trends continue.

