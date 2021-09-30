American Green Announces the Official Opening of its Groupon Store

PHOENIX, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Green (OTC: ERBB) is excited to announce it has officially launched on GROUPON at https://www.groupon.com/deals/american-green . Starting today, customers will be able to purchase vouchers directly from Groupon which can be redeemed for American Green's finest premium Hemp and CBD products at The American Green Store .

According to American Green president, David Gwyther, "With Groupon, we are now able to hand-pick over 40 premium CBD and hemp products and offer them to a customer base of more than 24 million shoppers. American Green has been successful at adding to its reach millions of new prospective customers because CBD's beneficial attributes are being recognized all over the world. Groupon is an ideal fit for us since it offers American Green what no other U.S. online sales giant can – a place to sell CBD-labeled products online. This may truly be a huge marketing opportunity for us."

This launch serves as an important milestone for the company as we continue to add new innovative ways to meet customers in places they trust and frequently visit.

Moreover, our agreement with Groupon demonstrates our commitment to providing premium products at the best prices possible. The Groupon marketplace is known worldwide for providing excellent value to new customers while simultaneously allowing companies (or sellers) to showcase their products and attract new, long-term clients.

Over the last year we have worked diligently to expand our distribution model by integrating additional sales channels into our marketing programs and sales process.

The launch on Groupon.com is unique because it's a voucher based program.

To clarify, new customers are able to choose the products that work best for them, which can contribute to increased sales and overall satisfaction. The voucher based system also enhances "word of mouth" referrals by allowing current customers to send vouchers to friends and family.

Below is a summary of our initial offer set on Groupon.com https://www.groupon.com/deals/american-green .

$25.00 worth of products for $15.00 (40% OFF)

worth of products for (40% OFF) $50.00 worth of products for $25.00 (50% OFF)

worth of products for (50% OFF) $65.00 worth of products for $30.00 (53% OFF)

Our teams have also refined our direct sales process and new customers from Groupon will qualify for Additional savings by using select American Green promotional codes.

We believe our partnership with Groupon will lead to an increase in sales volume, customer satisfaction and brand recognition over Q4 2021.

The bottom line expectation is unprecedented demand on our premium hemp and CBD products as shoppers look for value to fuel the 2021 holiday shopping season.

SPECIAL OFFER

Redeem your Groupon voucher code by Friday, October 1st to save an additional 15% at AmericanGreenCBD.com (Offer code SAVE15 ).

About American Green, Inc.

In 2009, American Green, Inc. became America's second publicly traded company in the cannabis sector. American Green now, with its more than 50,000 certified beneficial shareholders, is one of the largest (in shareholder count) in the cannabis sector. American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry. Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

