American Greens Announces Completion of Two Synthetic Turf Putting Courses

BETTENDORF, Iowa, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Greens, a 25-year-old synthetic turf sales and installation company is proud to introduce these two new recently completed entertainment amenity projects. Both were custom designed and built for Pinseekers, a hybrid golf entertainment company.

The first Pinseekers location in DeForest, WI a Madison suburb combines a state-of-the-art Toptracer driving range with the largest continuous synthetic turf putting course in the United States at 36 holes and 35,000 sq ft. The second location in Tiffin, IA an Iowa City suburb also features a Toptracer range with an 18 hole 8000 sq ft all artificial grass custom putting course.

This new era putting course concept is the latest trend in the growing golf entertainment market. Resorts, private and public golf operations, experiential restaurants, sports and amusement facilities are among the growing list of customers for this universal new revenue producing grow the game concept.

The American Greens in-house custom design signature is to create scaled down individual holes with realistic hazards, undulations and doglegs. The company's expert designers can modify routing, mounding, difficulty and overall strategy to each customer's preference. All elements of every putting course project are completely customizable. There is nothing cookie cutter about any design. The company offers turnkey planning and execution with traveling crews to make it happen anywhere in the United States.

The company believes there is no other trend that defines golf entertainment better than the synthetic turf putting course concept. Avid golfers can enjoy a realistic golf challenge while newcomers can learn the game in a fun comfortable environment. Fantastic family fun for both young and old. An American Greens designed and installed putting course can be a tremendous new revenue producing golf entertainment addition to any facility.

