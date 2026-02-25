American Greetings Earns Equality 100 Award in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2026 Corporate Equality Index

American Greetings announces its 100 rating in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality

CLEVELAND, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Greetings, a global leader in the large and enduring Celebrations marketplace, has once again received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's 2026 Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion. American Greetings joins the 534 U.S. businesses that will be honored with HRCF's Equality 100 Award as Leaders in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion.

Chief Merchandising Officer and Executive Sponsor of the Pride@AG Employee Resource Network Aaron Siegel said, "For the fourth consecutive year, American Greetings is proud to have earned this recognition as part of the 2026 Corporate Equality Index. Our creativity across the company is amplified through inclusivity, as we continue to encourage a collaborative environment that prioritizes people and the power of human connection. Just as we strive to help all consumers celebrate the moments that are important in their lives, it is important to us that we create space at work, so our associates have the opportunity to see themselves and their priorities reflected in our work culture, policies, benefits, and our corporate social responsibility efforts."

The results of the 2026 CEI showcase how U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and abroad, highlighting how many of the CEI-rated companies included sexual orientation and gender identity in their non-discrimination policies; provided equivalent family formation benefits for spouses and partners, including adoption, fertility and surrogacy; and provided comprehensive healthcare coverage for all employees, including transgender employees, for medically necessary care.

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to more than 22 million U.S. workers. Here are the detailed evaluation criteria, which align under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Outreach and engagement.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About American Greetings

American Greetings is a global leader in the large and enduring Celebrations marketplace. The company helps people celebrate holidays, each other, and all of life's special moments, in-person and online, guided by a mission to "make the world a more thoughtful and caring place every single day." American Greetings offers products wherever and however people wish to purchase them – online, in-store, or curbside pickup. Celebrations happen throughout the year, driven by traditional holidays, key milestone moments such as weddings, baby showers and graduations, as well as recurring everyday events such as birthdays and anniversaries. The company's brands include American Greetings, Papyrus, Carlton Cards, and Recycled Paper Greetings. Its digital business unit, AG Interactive, is a leading provider of digital greetings and premium Celebrations content through proprietary technology platforms and apps. Its popular digital brands include American Greetings, Blue Mountain, Jacquie Lawson, SmashUps™, and Creatacard™. For more information, visit corporate.americangreetings.com and follow us @AmericanGreetings on Facebook and @amgreetings on Instagram.

About The Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) is the nation's largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people, with 3.6 million members and supporters. The HRC Foundation (a 501(c)(3)) works to ensure LGBTQ+ people are safe, seen and supported where it matters most: at school, at work and in every community across the country. From the courtroom to the classroom, from Congress to corporate America, HRC and the HRC Foundation build power through partnerships, storytelling, and action—working to create a future rooted in equity, freedom and belonging for all LGBTQ+ people.

