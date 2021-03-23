American Greetings Launches Innovative Sign Language Digital Greeting with Acclaimed Actress Marlee Matlin

"I've had a chance to pioneer so many opportunities for deaf actors and actresses and I certainly embrace every opportunity to advocate for the deaf community," said Marlee. "I always wanted to do something new with ecards and when I saw the incredible things American Greetings was doing with their celebrity SmashUps, I knew it was the perfect collaboration for what I was hoping to create."

With this launch, American Greetings announces a multi-year partnership with Matlin that includes the opportunity to work with Marlee on digital and physical cards.

"You can say a lot with a smile, and few people can light up a conversation with their smile like Marlee Matlin," says Rob Matousek, Executive Director – Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings. "Like everything she does, Marlee was so inspiring and helped us to create a SmashUp that is for everyone and for just about every situation and relationship. With the challenging year we've all just experienced, we're thrilled to join Marlee to offer this great way to share a smile and hope for better days ahead."

Keep up to date with the full program here: https://www.americangreetings.com/marlee-matlin

SmashUps are available on www.americangreetings.com, www.bluemountain.com, and on the SmashUps apps available for iPhone https://apps.apple.com/us/app/smashups/id1441317717 and Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.smashups&hl=en_US

