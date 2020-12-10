American Guardian Announces 2021 AGWS University F&I Training Schedule

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Guardian Warranty Services, Inc. (AGWS) , a leading finance and insurance (F&I) provider in the industry, offering products and services to the automotive, RV, powersports, marine and commercial trucking markets, has announced the 2021 AGWS University F&I training schedule. AGWS webinars are designed to provide industry insights and education to Agents and Dealers.

"Based on the on-going success of this year's webinar series, I am excited to announce that AGWS University will continue to offer monthly F&I training webinars starting on January 13, 2021," said Jon A. Anderson, President and COO of American Guardian Warranty Services, Inc. "The 2021 AGWS University webinar schedule will provide additional opportunities for convenient online F&I training to implement stronger sales strategies in your dealerships."

According to Anderson, Agents and Dealers will learn the latest F&I strategies, increase their knowledge, and maximize profits without having to leave the dealership. Webinar topics are available on the AGWS LinkedIn page prior to each webinar. The webinar is held once a month at 1 p.m. CST on the following dates: January 13, February 10, March 10, April 14, May 12, June 9, July 14, August 11, September 8, October 13, November 10, and December 8.

AGWS continues the webinar series with the overall theme of F&I Insights and will be led by Bob Harkins, VP of Training at AGWS, and industry leading guest speakers. The AGWS University webinars are meant to serve as a 24/7/365 F&I and Compliance training program for Agent Partners and Dealer Clients that is designed to Maximize Deal Profit. The content covered in the trainings are meant to compliment and add to what is already being utilized in your dealerships. Additional 2021 webinar topics will include Politics and F&I Legal Ramifications, NADA Fair Credit Compliance Policy and Program, Current Regulatory Compliance Hot Topics, NADA Model Dealership Policy for Voluntary Protection Products, and more!

If you missed any of the 2020 webinars, you can now view them at any time! AGWS now offers a webinar library where you can access previous webinar topics and recordings. Please visit agwsu.com/webinars to view past recorded trainings.

About American Guardian Warranty Services, Inc. (AGWS)

Headquartered just outside of Chicago, Illinois, AGWS is an innovative provider of administration services for Agents and Dealers offering vehicle service contracts, limited warranties, and a variety of environmental and aftermarket products across the United States. Since its inception in 1998, the goals of AGWS are to offer superior claim processing, exceptional customer service, and unrivaled profitability options. Products are insured by "A" and "A-" (Excellent) rated carriers. AGWS is part of the American Guardian Group of Companies and enjoys an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information, visit agws.com or the AGWS University at agwsu.com .

