American Guardian Expands 2020 AGWS University F&I Training Schedule

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Guardian Warranty Services, Inc. (AGWS), a leading finance and insurance (F&I) provider in the industry, offering products and services to the automotive, RV, powersports, marine and commercial trucking markets, has announced an expanded 2020 AGWS University F&I training schedule. Now offered on a monthly basis, AGWS webinars are designed to provide industry insights and education to Agents and Dealers.

"Based on the success of this year's webinar series, I am excited to announce that AGWS University will now be offering monthly F&I training webinars starting on January 8, 2020," said Jon A. Anderson, President and COO of American Guardian Warranty Services, Inc. "This expanded AGWS University webinar schedule provides additional opportunities for convenient F&I training to implement stronger sales strategies in your dealerships."

According to Anderson, Agents and Dealers will learn the latest F&I strategies, increase their knowledge, and maximize profits without having to leave the dealership. Webinar topics are available on the AGWS LinkedIn page prior to each webinar. The webinar is held once a month at 1 p.m. CST on the following dates: January 8, February 12, March 11, April 8, May 13, June 10, July 8, August 12, September 9, October 14, November 11, and December 9.

AGWS kicks off the webinar series with the initial topic: Your 2020 F&I Profitability Focus, which is led by AGWS' Bob Harkins and AFIP's David Robertson. Discussions include CFPB, FTC and Attorneys General Regulatory Hot Topics, and How to FOCUS on, COMMIT to and ASSESS your 2020 Profit Opportunity.

February and March webinars focus on Fixed Operations and Financial Statement Analysis. Both are National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) 20 Group hot topics and expand AGWS' 2020 subject offerings. Additional webinar topics will be released on the AGWS website.

AGWS also offers an in-depth four-day F&I training workshop at the company's corporate office in Warrenville, IL. The workshop is led by AGWS industry experts: Bob Harkins, Vice President of Training and Chuck Hobbs, Vice President of Sales. The classes are intended to demonstrate effective sales approaches with compliance and ethics to improve dealership profitability, customer satisfaction and repeat/referral business. In addition, the classes ensure all employees are compliant with current laws, regulations, and best practices. AGWS University On-Site Training comprises two sessions: April 6 - 9 and October 12 - 15. Hotel, transportation, breakfast, lunch and training are all included in the $595 course fee.

To register for one of AGWS University's upcoming F&I training workshops or webinars, please visit agwsu.com.

