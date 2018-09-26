American Guardian Releases 2019 AGWS University F&I Training Schedule

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Guardian Warranty Services, Inc. (AGWS), one of the most trusted, service-focused vehicle service contract providers in the automotive, RV, powersports, marine, and commercial trucking markets across the United States, has announced its 2019 AGWS University F&I training schedule. The workshop is designed to provide insights and education to both dealers and agents.

The workshops, which are offered in the company's corporate office in Warrenville, IL, as well as online webinars, are led by AGWS' own industry experts – VP of Training, Robert Harkins and VP of Sales, Chuck Hobbs. The classes are intended to demonstrate effective sales approaches with compliance and ethics to improve dealership profitability, customer satisfaction, and repeat/referral business and ensure all employees are compliant with current laws, regulations, and best practices.

"Following the overwhelming success of past AGWS University courses, we're proud to offer this year's workshops, led by our industry's best, Robert Harkins and Chuck Hobbs," said Jon A. Anderson, President and COO of American Guardian. "We look forward to continuing to evolve our University courses by offering online webinars and educating more dealers and agents this year and many years ahead."

AGWS University F&I Training Course Schedule

Material covered in day one of the course revolves around compliance, ethics, and federal law. Customers respond well when they have a level of trust and understanding of what's required legally and advisable ethically. This understanding can be measured as performance in sales numbers. Topics covered:



Compliance & Ethics





Selling with Integrity





C&E – F&I and the Law Quiz

The second day of our course is focused on several highly effective sales techniques including dialogue selling, menu selling, and the steps to a sale. These techniques are remarkably effective at driving better sales numbers. Topics covered:



F&I Sales Workshop





Principles of Dialogue Selling





F&I Technique – Steps to a Sale





Menu Selling

The third day of our course is devoted to reinforcing what attendees have learned in the first two days. Using real world scenarios and true-life problem-solving approaches to challenges that inevitably occur in the sales process. Topics covered:



Value-Added Selling





Role-Play – Sales Presentation





Lien Analysis – Retail Mix





Goals – How to Accomplish

The final day of the workshop is an intensive overview of the topics that were covered and the participant's key takeaways. Topics covered:



Sales Process Outline





Value-Added Objection Handling





Role Play – Sales Presentation





Professionalism

AGWS University includes hotel, transportation, breakfast, and training in its $595 total cost. The courses are also offered in four different time slots throughout the year.

Warrenville, IL Webinars 1 p.m. CST February 18 - 21, 2019 January 16, 2019 May 13 - 16, 2019 April 17, 2019 August 12 - 15, 2019 July 17, 2019 November 11 - 14, 2019 October 16, 2019

To register for one of AGWS University's upcoming F&I workshops, visit agwsu.com.

About American Guardian Warranty Services, Inc.

Headquartered just outside of Chicago, Illinois, AGWS is an innovative provider of administration services for Dealers and Marketers offering vehicle service contracts, limited warranties, and a variety of environmental and aftermarket products across the United States. Since its inception in 1998, the goals of AGWS are to offer superior claim processing, exceptional customer service, and unmatched profitability options. Products are insured by A (Excellent) rated carriers. AGWS is part of the American Guardian Group of Companies and enjoys an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information, visit agwsinc.com or the AGWS University at agwsu.com.

