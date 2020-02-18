American Hairlines Announces Partnership With Manny Rolon

As a passionate architect of men's hairstyling, Rolon's artistry exemplifies the brand's "no boundaries" approach to transformation. A third-generation hairdresser, Rolon brings over two decades of craft and curiosity to clients at his two outposts, My Darling Ivy in New York City, and the Silver Vine Room in Summit, New Jersey, in addition to being an Oribe educator.

"The reality is, a good portion of the population is losing their hair," says Rolon. "Since there's no secret potion to grow hair back, stylists should equip themselves with the information and techniques to service their clients. If they're not, they are missing out on a huge opportunity."

In his new role, Rolon will play a large part in advising and communicating with other stylists, while having a voice in product development and content creation. When not behind the chair, Rolon enjoys working on photo shoots, styling the likes of Ryan Seacrest, Tan France, Dave Navarro, Jessica Wilde, and Denise Bidot. He's also a founding member of huMANE, a nonprofit with a mission to transform communities using the power of beauty.

"We're thrilled to have Manny on the team," says Michael Ferrara, Chief Marketing Officer at HairUWear, American Hairlines's parent company. "There isn't anyone else in the professional beauty industry today with the talent and creativity to better demonstrate American Hairlines' superior quality hair and versatility than Manny."

