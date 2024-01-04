American Handy Continues to Expand

MIAMI, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Handy—a Coral Gables based, cutting-edge residential and commercial maintenance and repair company with a touch of tech mixed in, continues to expand its operations.

American Handy is proud to announce its Florida expansion westward, now serving the Naples-Fort Myers area.

"We are happy to be able to provide service to the Naples-Fort Myers area, always providing our customers with a one-year labor warranty, with our focus on quality and treating each customer with our concierge-style service!" Says CEO Rolando Suarez

"With American Handy, there's no better way to get through your honey-do list of items that you just haven't had the time to find a quality service provider for. We are dedicated to providing our thousands of customers with unparalleled service!" Added COO Ernesto Perez.

American Handy specializes in assisting high-end homeowners, real estate brokers, and property managers in maintaining their properties and portfolios as well as helping them punch out their homes and listings, preparing them for market in an expeditious manner.

As for the future, the company continues to expand northward with offices soon to be opening in Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, and the Florida panhandle in 2024.

In a hurry?
We issue service calls Monday-Friday from 8AM-5PM with a technician available in as little as 45 minutes.

For more information call us at
833-426-3987
833 Handy US

Or email us at [email protected]
Find us at our website Americanhandypaintandclean.com

Franchise opportunities available outside of Florida

News Releases in Similar Topics

