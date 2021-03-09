American Hardware & Lumber Insurance and North American Hardware and Paint Association Announce Partnership

CORNELIUS, N.C., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Hardware & Lumber Insurance (AHLI) and the North American Hardware and Paint Association (NHPA) have executed a partnership which became effective March 1, 2021. Both organizations have long histories serving the retail hardware industries - AHLI for over 40 years and the NHPA for over 100 years.

Under the terms of the agreement, AHLI will provide various insurance-related services to the NHPA members including insurance agency services and educational presentations. The NHPA will be supporting the American Hardware & Lumber Insurance program and ensuring that as many members as possible have access to the products offered by AHLI.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with the NHPA," says Scott Reynolds, CEO of American Hardware & Lumber Insurance. "We both provide services to the same industries and our models are very complementary of each other. NHPA is the leading association for retail hardware stores, home centers, lumberyards and paint and decorating outlets. Together, we can better serve these classes."

"NHPA is committed to helping independently operated hardware stores, home centers, lumberyards and paint and decorating outlets throughout North America run better, more profitable operations," says Bob Cutter, NHPA president and CEO. "Any time we can offer our members access to a quality service provider such as American Hardware & Lumber Insurance, we feel it is a win-win scenario."

About American Hardware & Lumber Insurance

Founded in 1972, American Hardware & Lumber Insurance (www.americanhli.com) supplies insurance to independent hardware stores, lumber dealers, building material dealers, paint and decorating outlets, nursery and garden centers, rental dealers, and wood products manufacturers throughout the United States.

About the North American Hardware & Paint Association

Founded in 1900 by a group of retailers, the North American Hardware and Paint Association (www.yournhpa.org) is a not-for-profit trade association whose mission is to help independently operated hardware stores, home centers, lumberyards and paint and decorating outlets throughout North America become better and more profitable retailers. Governed by a board of independent hardware and paint retailers, NHPA fulfills its mission by providing information, communication, training programs and networking opportunities for the industry it serves.

