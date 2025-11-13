New Office Reflects AHG's Growth and Ongoing Commitment to Client Financial Security

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Hartford Gold (AHG), the nation's leading Gold IRA specialist and precious metals retailer, proudly announces the relocation of its West Palm Beach office to 319 Clematis Street, Suite 800, West Palm Beach, FL 33401.

American Hartford Gold Expands with New West Palm Beach Office

This move reflects AHG's rapid growth and ongoing commitment to providing exceptional service to its clients nationwide. The new office is located in the historic Comeau Building, a ten-story landmark in Downtown West Palm Beach listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. The facility has recently undergone a major renovation, combining its historic charm with modernized office spaces designed to support AHG's expanding team and operations.

"Our new West Palm Beach office is an important step in our company's growth," said Sanford Mann, CEO of American Hartford Gold. "The relocation allows us to better serve our clients with enhanced operational capabilities, while supporting our team as we continue to expand. This move reflects our commitment to long-term stability, trusted service, and helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals."

Max Baecker, President of American Hartford Gold, added: "The Comeau Building provides us with the space and resources to continue our mission of guiding clients toward financial security. This relocation is a testament to our team's dedication and the trust our clients place in us as the nation's leading precious metals provider."

American Hartford Gold remains dedicated to assisting clients in diversifying and safeguarding their wealth with physical gold, silver, and other precious metals, whether through direct delivery or Gold IRAs. The new office strengthens AHG's ability to provide personalized support and guidance as demand for safe-haven assets continues to grow.

For inquiries about buying gold, opening a Gold IRA, or learning more about the services offered by American Hartford Gold's West Palm Beach office, clients can call 866-342-2257.

About American Hartford Gold:

American Hartford Gold (AHG) is the nation's largest retailer of gold and silver, helping clients secure their wealth with physical precious metals and Gold IRAs. The company has been ranked among the fastest-growing private companies in America by the Inc. 5000, holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and maintains a 5-star rating on Trustpilot. AHG offers investment-grade gold and silver coins and bars at competitive prices and provides a straightforward buy-back commitment with no back-end fees. American Hartford Gold is the only precious metals company trusted and recommended by Bill O'Reilly.

Media Contact:

Hovik Bakhrdzhyan, American Hartford Gold, (424) 387-4130, [email protected], https://www.americanhartfordgold.com

SOURCE American Hartford Gold Group