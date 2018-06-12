American Hat Company Goes To Brazil

American Hat Company is reaching across the country's borders to bring new and exciting things to the western industry

News provided by

American Hat Company

10:00 ET

LONDRINA, Brazil, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Hat Company is going to Brazil in a big way. The iconic hat company already has several Brazilian PBR riders such as Guilherme Marchi wearing their top of the line cowboy hats. But, this Texas-based company is taking it one step further. They have made the decision to bring not one, but two Brazilian PRCA cowboys to be American Hat ambassadors.

Junior Nogueira instantly rose to the top since his first pull-back in the team roping at the 2015 RFD-TV American Rodeo. He's only been a part of the PRCA for four years, and he's already strapped on the All-Around buckle to his belt.

2017 Tie-Down Roping World Champion, Marcos Costa, is equally as talented as Nogueira in his event. He too, has only been a card-holder in the PRCA for four years but is keeping names that have been around for much longer on their toes at all times.

On top of having the best of Brazil donning American hats, the company has also just announced a partnership with the CPLD, a Brazilian team roping association. They are expanding their borders literally and figuratively and aligning themselves with the best the industry has to offer in the process.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-hat-company-goes-to-brazil-300664160.html

SOURCE American Hat Company

Related Links

http://americanhat.net/

Also from this source

Apr 26, 2018, 10:15 ET American Hat Company Welcomes New Public Relations Manager

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

American Hat Company Goes To Brazil

News provided by

American Hat Company

10:00 ET