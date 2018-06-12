Junior Nogueira instantly rose to the top since his first pull-back in the team roping at the 2015 RFD-TV American Rodeo. He's only been a part of the PRCA for four years, and he's already strapped on the All-Around buckle to his belt.

2017 Tie-Down Roping World Champion, Marcos Costa, is equally as talented as Nogueira in his event. He too, has only been a card-holder in the PRCA for four years but is keeping names that have been around for much longer on their toes at all times.

On top of having the best of Brazil donning American hats, the company has also just announced a partnership with the CPLD, a Brazilian team roping association. They are expanding their borders literally and figuratively and aligning themselves with the best the industry has to offer in the process.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-hat-company-goes-to-brazil-300664160.html

SOURCE American Hat Company

Related Links

http://americanhat.net/

