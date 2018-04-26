American Hat Company Welcomes New Public Relations Manager

Katie Lynn is brought on board to help take American Hat Company to the next level

News provided by

American Hat Company

10:15 ET

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Hat Company is the one to watch in the western industry. American has well over 100 years of experience building quality hats and they've just brought on who they consider is the person to take them to the next level.

Katie Lynn says, "I'm excited for this new adventure. We're figuring it out as we go, but I know this is my dream job and it's about to be one heck of a ride."

Katie Lynn is brought onboard to help take American Hat Company to the next level
Katie Lynn is brought onboard to help take American Hat Company to the next level

Katie graduated from Tarleton State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Agricultural Services & Development, concentration on Communications, and a minor in Business, also known as Ag Communications. She grew up rodeoing and has worked in the western industry since she was 16 at various different western stores and roadshows. She studied under a Pulitzer Prize winner and a writer for the New York Times in college and interned under Billie Bray at Equibrand. Upon graduating college, she was a Website Administrator for Teskey's, then a Marketing Specialist for NRS before she joined American Hat Company. She has also maintained a strong online presence as a remote writer for COWGIRL Magazine for over a year.

American is excited to bring on someone from the next generation that also has an understanding and appreciation for tradition and cowboy heritage.

American hats are made in Bowie, Texas, and use many of the same processes from over 100 years ago, from each felt hat being hand finished, to the brim on every straw hat being cut and sewn by hand. By hand-making our hats, we can ensure the quality of each hat that we box and send to our customers.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-hat-company-welcomes-new-public-relations-manager-300637117.html

SOURCE American Hat Company

Related Links

http://americanhat.net/

You just read:

American Hat Company Welcomes New Public Relations Manager

News provided by

American Hat Company

10:15 ET