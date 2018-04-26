American Hat Company Welcomes New Public Relations Manager

Katie graduated from Tarleton State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Agricultural Services & Development, concentration on Communications, and a minor in Business, also known as Ag Communications. She grew up rodeoing and has worked in the western industry since she was 16 at various different western stores and roadshows. She studied under a Pulitzer Prize winner and a writer for the New York Times in college and interned under Billie Bray at Equibrand. Upon graduating college, she was a Website Administrator for Teskey's, then a Marketing Specialist for NRS before she joined American Hat Company. She has also maintained a strong online presence as a remote writer for COWGIRL Magazine for over a year.

American is excited to bring on someone from the next generation that also has an understanding and appreciation for tradition and cowboy heritage.

American hats are made in Bowie, Texas, and use many of the same processes from over 100 years ago, from each felt hat being hand finished, to the brim on every straw hat being cut and sewn by hand. By hand-making our hats, we can ensure the quality of each hat that we box and send to our customers.

