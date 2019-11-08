American Headache Society Publishes Article Demonstrating the Promise of Remote Electrical Neuromodulation (REN) as First-Line Treatment for Acute Migraine Relief

NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Theranica Bio-Electronics Ltd., a bio-medical technology company developing advanced electroceuticals for migraine and other pain disorders, announced today that the American Headache Society published an article in its peer-reviewed journal, Headache: The Journal of Head and Face Pain, highlighting the promise of Remote Electrical Neuromodulation (REN) as an alternative to current treatment options and as a potential first-line therapy for acute migraine relief.

"While migraine is one of the most prevalent and disabling neurological diseases affecting a significant portion of the global population, many are still looking for an effective, long-term treatment option," said Alan Rapoport, M.D. author of the article and Professor of Neurology at UCLA. "For the first time, REN offers an effective, safe and non-invasive alternative for acute migraine treatment and may be suitable as a first-line therapy for some users."

The article Remote Electrical Neuromodulation (REN) for the Acute Treatment of Migraine, reviews a pilot study and a pivotal study conducted to determine the safety and efficacy of the Nerivio™, Theranica's smartphone-connected prescription migraine wearable device. Both studies showed positive results, demonstrating REN is as effective a treatment for acute treatment of migraine as standard pharmacological treatments, with a favorable safety profile.

The Nerivio alleviates migraine symptoms by stimulating the body's Conditioned Pain Modulation (CPM) response, in which one painful stimuli modulates pain in other regions of the body. As a smartphone-connected wearable, users can individually control the strength of their therapy and easily share data collected with healthcare providers to improve treatment plans. The Nerivio is the first device to use REN to stimulate CPM by placing the device on the upper arm at the onset of a migraine episode.

"The future of migraine care lies in non-invasive, drug free technologies that are effective and affordable," said Alon Ironi, CEO and co-founder of Theranica. "For those living with migraine, the search for long-term symptom relief is not easy. REN opens the door for new therapeutic alternatives, with Nerivio leading the way."

The article will be published in Headache's print journal in the coming weeks.

About Theranica

Theranica Bioelectronics, founded in 2016, is dedicated to combining advanced neuromodulation therapy with modern wireless technology to develop proprietary electroceuticals that address prevalent medical conditions and diseases. Nerivio™, Theranica's first FDA authorized to market device is a low-cost, low side effect wearable for the acute treatment of migraine. Theranica will continue to use its proprietary technology to develop additional solutions to other painful disorders.

For more information about the Nerivio, including Indication for Use, and Important Safety Information, visit www.theranica.com .

