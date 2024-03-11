American Headache Society Publishes Updated Guidance on Migraine Preventive Therapy

Recommends therapies targeting calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) as a first-line option for migraine prevention

MOUNT ROYAL, N.J., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Headache Society (AHS) published a consensus position statement today in Headache: The Journal of Head and Face Pain about the first-line role CGRP-targeting therapies should play in the prevention of migraine. Specifically, the AHS calls for CGRP-targeting therapies to be considered as a first-line approach for migraine prevention, along with previous first-line treatments, without a requirement for prior failure of other classes of migraine preventive treatment.

The goal of preventive treatment is to reduce the frequency, intensity, duration, and disability associated with migraine attacks. AHS, the leading medical and scientific organization for healthcare professionals in migraine and other headache disorders, estimates that preventive therapy is indicated for approximately 40% of people with migraine, and many are unable to use existing first-line preventive migraine medicines due to limited effectiveness and tolerability.

After a comprehensive review of clinical trial and real-world experience, the AHS found the evidence supporting the efficacy, tolerability, and safety of CGRP-targeting therapies—such as monoclonal antibodies (erenumab, fremanezumab, galcanezumab, and eptinezumab) and small-molecule CGRP receptor antagonists (rimegepant and atogepant)—for migraine prevention to be substantial in its volume, scope, and quality.

"Moving CGRP-targeting therapies to the first line of treatment could have a transformational impact on the prevention of migraine attacks and their associated burdens," said Andrew Charles, MD, FAHS, position statement co-author and president of the American Headache Society. "Elevating CGRP-targeting therapies to the first line should reduce barriers for patients to receive these effective treatments and bring hope to countless people who experience this invisible, yet debilitating disease."

The new position statement from the AHS, "Calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP)-targeting therapies are a first-line option for the prevention of migraine," provides guidance on how to integrate these treatments into clinical practice.

ABOUT MIGRAINE

Migraine is the third most common disease in the world. In the United States, an estimated 40 million Americans live with migraine. While migraine symptoms vary from person to person, common symptoms include severe headache; nausea and/or vomiting; increased sensitivity to light, sound, or smells; depressed mood or changes in mood; and yawning, fatigue, and difficulty sleeping.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN HEADACHE SOCIETY

The American Headache Society strives to improve the lives of people impacted by migraine and other headache disorders. The AHS is a professional society of health care providers dedicated to the study and treatment of headache and face pain. The Society's objective is to promote the exchange of information and ideas concerning the causes and treatments of headache and related painful disorders. Educating physicians, health professionals, and the public while encouraging scientific research are the primary functions of our Society. Learn more at AmericanHeadacheSociety.org.

This consensus statement published by the American Headache Society (AHS) is an assessment of current scientific and clinical information that is provided as an educational service. The information should not be considered inclusive of all appropriate treatments. New evidence may develop between the time this statement is submitted and when it is published or read. This statement addresses only the question that is specifically identified. It does not mandate any particular course of medical care and is not intended to substitute for the independent professional judgment of the treating provider.

