American Health Staffing Group Appoints Heather Rohan as Director

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Health Staffing Group ("AHSG" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled national provider of workforce solutions and a BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC ("BelHealth") portfolio company, announced that Heather Rohan has joined AHSG's Board of Directors.

Most recently, Ms. Rohan was President of TriStar Health, a group of 19 hospitals and associated service lines, and prior to that, served as the CEO of TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN, one of HCA's flagship hospitals. Previous to this, Ms. Rohan served in multiple leadership roles spanning over two decades at other HCA Healthcare hospitals. In addition, Ms. Rohan is a past Chairman of the American College of Healthcare Executives, an international professional association of more than 48,000 healthcare executives who lead hospitals, healthcare systems, and other healthcare organizations.

Mark Smith, Chief Executive Officer of AHSG, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Heather to our team and look forward to utilizing her incredible hospital network, experience, and guidance to help AHSG continue to build on its position as a leading technology-enabled, national, and diversified staffing firm."

Heather Rohan added, "I am delighted to partner with BelHealth and the AHSG team as a member of the Board of Directors. Mark has assembled an impressive management team over the years, and the Company's technology system, Trio, is truly best-in-class and unique in the market. I look forward to helping the Company grow in the years ahead and assisting the team with their strategy."

Scott Lee, Senior Managing Director of BelHealth Investment Partners, said, "We are thrilled to have Heather join the AHSG team. Heather has worked with a number of different staffing agencies over her 35+ year career at HCA. She's brings invaluable perspective, relationships, and knowledge to the AHSG team."

About American Health Staffing Group

AHSG is a national and diversified healthcare staffing platform, serving 2,500+ customers across health systems, hospitals, and outpatient clinics in all 50 states. Headquartered in Edmond, Oklahoma and with additional offices in Michigan, Oregon, South Carolina, and Texas, AHSG's six divisions span across high growth and resilient segments of healthcare staffing including nursing, allied health, pharmacy, interim leadership, dialysis, and technology. AHSG is a portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC.

About BelHealth Investment Partners

BelHealth Investment Partners is a healthcare private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth has a unique combination of investing, executive management and entrepreneurial experience. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes would benefit from its extensive operating and private equity investment expertise. The firm typically invests $20-$50 million per platform company across three core healthcare segments: Services, Products and Distribution. BelHealth is currently investing from Fund II, a $350 million fund.

American Health Staffing Group: https://www.theahsg.com/

BelHealth Investment Partners: www.belhealth.com

American Health Staffing Group: Mark Smith (405) 819-3334

BelHealth Investment Partners: Scott Lee (813) 451-6997

