American Healthcare Documentation Professionals Group Launches Innovative Patient Care Technician and Contact (Call) Center Associate for Healthcare Online Training Programs

SHREWSBURY, Mass., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Healthcare Documentation Professionals Group (AHDPG) is delighted to introduce two groundbreaking online training programs to its portfolio: the Patient Care Technician and Contact (Call) Center Associate for Healthcare Online Training Programs. These programs are designed to offer comprehensive education and support to individuals pursuing rewarding careers in healthcare and healthcare call center operations.

As the healthcare industry continues to evolve and prioritize patient care and communication, the demand for skilled and empathetic Patient Care Technicians and Contact Call Center Associates is on the rise. AHDPG is committed to meeting this demand by offering an accessible and high-quality training programs that equips professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in healthcare. The introduction of the Patient Care Technician and Contact Call Center Associate for Healthcare Online Training Programs reinforces AHDPG's dedication to providing top-notch education and support for individuals serving roles that support the clinicians who deliver high-quality patient care.

Key features of these programs include:

Patient Care Technician Online Training Program:

Comprehensive Curriculum: The program offers a diverse range of modules and hands-on training that cover essential aspects of patient care, including basic nursing skills, vital signs, patient safety, and medical terminology.

Hands-On Learning: Through a clinical externship, students will gain firsthand practical experience in patient care scenarios, ensuring they are well-prepared for real-world situations.

Certification Preparation: Graduates are eligible to sit for the National Healthcareer Association (NHA) Certified Patient Care Technician/Assistant (CPCT/A) exam.

Contact (Call) Center Associate for Healthcare Online Training Program:

Comprehensive Curriculum: The program offers a comprehensive range of modules that cover crucial aspects of healthcare call center operations, including patient communication, appointment scheduling, medical records management, and compliance with healthcare regulations.

Realistic Scenarios: Practical case studies and simulations offer hands-on experience in handling various healthcare call center scenarios.

Flexibility: The online format provides the convenience of accessing coursework from anywhere and at the student's own pace, catering to busy schedules.

Experienced Instructors: Our dedicated instructors have extensive experience in healthcare call center operations and offer personalized guidance and support to every student.

Certification Preparation: Graduates are eligible to sit for the National Workforce Career Association (NWCA) Call Center (Contact Center) Associate exam.

"We are thrilled to launch the Patient Care Technician and Contact Call Center Associate for Healthcare Online Training Programs, both of which represent significant steps in our mission to provide high-quality education in healthcare-related fields," said Peter Reilly, President at AHDPG. "Our commitment to excellence in healthcare education is reflected in the curriculum, support, and flexibility we provide to our students. These programs are the foundation of rewarding and impactful careers in healthcare."

AHDPG has a strong reputation for providing top-tier training programs in healthcare documentation and is expanding its offerings to include training for patient care and healthcare call center roles. To learn more about these programs and to enroll, please visit www.ahdpg.com.

About American Healthcare Documentation Professionals Group (AHDPG):

AHDPG believes clinicians should focus on their patients to deliver high-quality patient care. We partner with individuals and healthcare organizations seeking to develop the knowledge and skills of the individuals who surround the clinician to take on the administrative, clinical, and healthcare documentation tasks to allow the physician to do what they love.

AHDPG is a leading provider of healthcare documentation training, certification, and services to the healthcare industry. Founded on the principles of quality education, accessible learning, and professional development, AHDPG is dedicated to preparing individuals for successful careers in healthcare.

