American Healthcare REIT Adds Former Green Street Analyst to Lead Investor Relations

Alan Peterson III joins company as vice president of investor relations and finance

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AHR), announced today that Alan Peterson III has joined the company as vice president of investor relations and finance. Peterson is responsible for leading the company's investor relations efforts and various strategic initiatives.

"Alan is a key addition to our team and plays an important role in our new chapter as an NYSE-listed company," said Danny Prosky, chief executive officer and president of American Healthcare REIT. "He is a bright young executive with an exceptional professional background and a keen understanding of the publicly traded REIT industry who we are very pleased to have join our team at this important point in our history."

Prior to joining American Healthcare REIT, Peterson was an equity research analyst on the residential research team at Green Street, one of the nation's most respected independent research and advisory firms focused on commercial real estate. During his time at Green Street, Peterson played an integral role in the coverage of roughly 15 publicly traded real estate companies.

Peterson earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration, with an emphasis in finance, and a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Chapman University.

About American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. is a self-managed real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate properties, focusing primarily on medical office buildings, senior housing, skilled nursing facilities, and other healthcare-related facilities. As of September 30, 2023, its total assets of approximately $4.6 billion consisted of 298 buildings and integrated senior health campuses owned and/or operated by the company that are located in 36 states, the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man, representing approximately 18.9 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Media Contact: Investor Contact: Damon Elder Alan Peterson Spotlight Marketing Communications VP, Investor Relations & Finance (949) 427-1377 (949) 270-9200 [email protected] [email protected]

