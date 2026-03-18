American Healthcare REIT Declares First Quarter 2026 Distribution

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American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

Mar 18, 2026, 16:15 ET

IRVINE, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AHR) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.25 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The distribution will be payable in cash on or about April 17, 2026, to all holders of record of its common stock as of the close of business on March 31, 2026.

About American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AHR) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate, focusing primarily on senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, and outpatient medical buildings across the United States, and in the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man.

Investor Contact:  
Alan Peterson
VP, Investor Relations & Finance
(949) 270-9200
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Damon Elder
Spotlight Marketing Communications
(949) 427-1377
[email protected]

SOURCE American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

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