American Healthcare REIT Declares Fourth Quarter 2024 Distribution

News provided by

American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

Dec 18, 2024, 16:15 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AHR) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.25 per share for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The distribution will be payable in cash on or about January 17, 2025, to all holders of record of its common stock as of the close of business on December 31, 2024.

About American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. is a self-managed real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate properties, focusing primarily on senior housing, skilled nursing facilities, outpatient medical buildings and other healthcare-related facilities. Its properties are located in the United States, the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man.

Investor Contact:  
Alan Peterson
VP, Investor Relations & Finance
(949) 270-9200
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Damon Elder
Spotlight Marketing Communications
(949) 427-1377
[email protected]

SOURCE American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

American Healthcare REIT ("AHR") Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results; Increases Full Year 2024 Guidance

American Healthcare REIT ("AHR") Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results; Increases Full Year 2024 Guidance

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "our," "management," or "us") (NYSE: AHR) announced today its third quarter 2024 results and...
American Healthcare REIT Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: AHR) announced today that it will issue its third quarter 2024 earnings release on Tuesday,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Real Estate

Real Estate

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics