American Healthcare REIT Declares Fourth Quarter 2025 Distribution

News provided by

American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

Dec 16, 2025, 16:15 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AHR) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.25 per share for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The distribution will be payable in cash on or about January 16, 2026, to all holders of record of its common stock as of the close of business on December 31, 2025.

About American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AHR) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate, focusing primarily on senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, and outpatient medical buildings across the United States, and in the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man.

Investor Contact:  
Alan Peterson
VP, Investor Relations & Finance
(949) 270-9200
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Damon Elder
Spotlight Marketing Communications
(949) 427-1377
[email protected]

SOURCE American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

