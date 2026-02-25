American Healthcare REIT to Present at Citi 2026 Global Property CEO Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AHR), announced today that Chief Financial Officer, Brian S. Peay, Chief Operating Officer, Gabe M. Willhite, and VP of Investor Relations & Finance, Alan Peterson, will participate in a roundtable discussion at the Citi 2026 Global Property CEO Conference on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, from 8:10 to 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at the following link. A replay will be available for one year utilizing the same link following the completion of the conference on March 4, 2026.

About American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AHR) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate, focusing primarily on senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities and outpatient medical buildings across the United States, and in the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Alan Peterson Damon Elder VP, Investor Relations & Finance Spotlight Marketing Communications (949) 270-9200 (949) 427-1377 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE American Healthcare REIT, Inc.