American Healthcare REIT to Present at Citi 2026 Global Property CEO Conference

News provided by

American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

Feb 25, 2026, 16:15 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AHR), announced today that Chief Financial Officer, Brian S. Peay, Chief Operating Officer, Gabe M. Willhite, and VP of Investor Relations & Finance, Alan Peterson, will participate in a roundtable discussion at the Citi 2026 Global Property CEO Conference on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, from 8:10 to 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at the following link. A replay will be available for one year utilizing the same link following the completion of the conference on March 4, 2026.

About American Healthcare REIT, Inc.
American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AHR) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate, focusing primarily on senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities and outpatient medical buildings across the United States, and in the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Alan Peterson

Damon Elder

VP, Investor Relations & Finance

Spotlight Marketing Communications

(949) 270-9200

(949) 427-1377

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

American Healthcare REIT Announces Chief Executive Officer and President Danny Prosky to Take Medical Leave of Absence

American Healthcare REIT Announces Chief Executive Officer and President Danny Prosky to Take Medical Leave of Absence

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AHR) (the "Company," "we," "our," or "AHR") announced today that Danny Prosky, the Company's Chief Executive...
American Healthcare REIT Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: AHR) announced today that it will issue its fourth quarter 2025 earnings release on Thursday,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Real Estate

Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics