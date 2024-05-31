American Healthcare REIT to Present at Nareit's REITweek: 2024 Investor Conference

News provided by

American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

May 31, 2024, 16:15 ET

IRVINE, Calif., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --  American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AHR) announced today that Chief Executive Officer and President Danny Prosky, Chief Financial Officer Brian S. Peay, and Chief Operating Officer Gabe M. Willhite will deliver a company presentation at Nareit's REITweek: 2024 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at the following link.  A replay will be available at the same link following the completion of the conference on June 4, 2024 for up to 30 days.

About American Healthcare REIT, Inc.
American Healthcare REIT, Inc. is a self-managed real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate properties, focusing primarily on outpatient medical buildings, senior housing, skilled nursing facilities and other healthcare-related facilities. Its properties are located in the United States, the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man.

Investor Contact: 

Media Contact:  

Alan Peterson  

Damon Elder

VP, Investor Relations & Finance

Spotlight Marketing Communications

(949) 270-9200

(949) 427-1377

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

Also from this source

American Healthcare REIT ("AHR") Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

American Healthcare REIT ("AHR") Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "our," or "us") (NYSE: AHR) announced today its first quarter 2024 results. Key Highlights:...
American Healthcare REIT Announces Dates For First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dates For First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AHR) announced today that it will issue its first quarter 2024 earnings release on Monday, May 13, 2024, after...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics