American Heart Association Announces 2020 Chicago Heart Ball Chair

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Heart Association (AHA) today announced that Linda Imonti, Chicago office managing principal for KPMG LLP, will serve as chair of the organization's 2020 Chicago Heart Ball. Imonti is passionate about supporting the organization's mission to add years of health and well-being to the lives of all Americans.

The Chicago Heart Ball – attended by more than 1,000 individuals from Chicago's business, medical and philanthropic communities – is an annual black-tie gala benefiting the AHA's life-saving mission. The event celebrates the organization's efforts to build a foundation of health in the Chicagoland community.

"I'm honored to chair this year's Chicago Heart Ball," Imonti said. "Saving people from heart disease and stroke is a passion of mine, as I lost both my mother and grandmother to congestive heart failure. Advancements in research and treatment options added 14 years to my mom; moving her to Chicago the last 6 years of life to provide the best quality health care while giving her more time with us, including her granddaughters. My dedication to the Heart Ball goes beyond raising awareness for this event, it aligns with the organization's mission to improve the health and extend the life of every American."

Imonti joins a long list of healthcare professionals and business and community leaders who have led the Heart Ball campaign's mission to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.

"We are thrilled to have Linda Imonti at the helm of this year's Chicago Heart Ball campaign," said Lisa Hinton, executive director of the American Heart Association's Metro Chicago office. "Her personal connection to our mission is an inspiration to our volunteers and sponsors, and together we can make a significant impact on the health of all Chicagoans."

The event will take place on Saturday, April 4, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to midnight at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier. The evening's festivities begin with a pre-event reception that includes a silent auction, followed by an elegant dinner, inspiring program and a spectacular live auction. The evening concludes with the AHA's Ignite The Night After Party featuring specialty lounges and festive entertainment.

For more information on the Chicago Heart Ball, visit www.heart.org/ChicagoHeartBall.

