FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and BOCA RATON, Fla., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Heritage Schools is proud to announce that the Class of 2026 has reached a record-breaking year, securing acceptances to the nation's most prestigious colleges and universities.

American Heritage Schools Celebrates Class of 2026 for Earning Coast-to-Coast Acceptances to the Nation's Top Universities American Heritage Schools Celebrates Class of 2026 for Earning Coast-to-Coast Acceptances to the Nation's Top Universities

Fifty-three American Heritage students earned acceptances to Ivy League institutions, highlighting the highest level of academic achievement. Building on this success, more than 524 students were accepted to Top 30 universities nationwide. At the state level, 217 students were admitted to the University of Florida, underscoring sustained excellence across the full spectrum of higher education.

This year reflects more than strong outcomes. It marks a significant expansion in both reach and recognition. American Heritage students are earning placements at highly selective institutions across the country, from the Ivy League to top universities on the West Coast. The momentum positions American Heritage Schools not only as a leader in Florida, but as a school with a growing national presence and impact.

Students are entering college with 'sophomore-level' skills as a result of participating in pre-professional programs. American Heritage students begin building a robust academic foundation early on, supported by a balanced approach that fosters both intellectual curiosity and emotional resilience. This comprehensive preparation ensures that by their senior year, students are not just ready to apply, they are ready to lead.

By senior year, many students are ready to pursue their academic dreams. A significant number choose to apply through early decision to their top-choice schools, reflecting their commitment to these elite institutions.

As a leader in academic excellence for decades, American Heritage Schools continues to set the gold standard in Florida. Eighty-seven seniors in the 2026 class were named National Merit Semifinalists, making Heritage the #1 school in Florida and the #2 private school in the U.S. for the 16th consecutive year. Twenty-six seniors were named Presidential Scholars Candidates, making Heritage the #1 school in Florida and the #3 private school in the U.S. The 2026 class achieved a 95% pass rate on AP exams, significantly outperforming state and global averages, and earned a combined $127 million+ in college scholarships. American Heritage Schools was also named No. 1 Private K-12 School in Florida and No. 1 College Prep Private High School in Florida, according to Niche.com.

"Our mission has always been to prepare students for the global stage, and this year's college map proves exactly that," said Dr. Doug Laurie, president of American Heritage Schools. "From the Ivy League halls of Harvard, Yale, and Brown to the innovative hubs of Stanford and UCLA, and the prestigious quadrangles of Duke, Johns Hopkins, and Vanderbilt, the Class of 2026 is truly a coast-to-coast cohort. This national footprint reflects the versatility of a Heritage education, showing that our graduates are highly sought after by top-tier admissions officers from every corner of the country."

"American Heritage Schools equipped me with amazing teachers, rigorous courses and great leadership and extracurricular opportunities, so I feel very prepared to balance all that I will tackle in college," said Daniela Staton, a senior from the Palm Beach campus who plans to attend Stanford and study Biomedical Engineering and Neuroscience.

"The institutional support from our advisors is unparalleled," said Zayn Charania, a senior from the Broward campus who plans to attend Columbia University and study Political Science. "American Heritage Schools excels academically and extracurricularly but having a team competent in packaging your achievements in a tasteful, attractive way is unique to this school. They prepared me by conducting mock interviews, reviewing my essays, and facilitating continuous, rigorous revisions. Beyond the classroom, Heritage trains you to network and interact with extremely bright peers."

"My advice to future seniors: you know less about yourself than you think. Don't commit to just one club or path. Explore your options. You don't have it all figured out," he continued.

For the full list of American Heritage Schools' top acceptances, please visit: https://www.ahschool.com/topcolleges.

About American Heritage Schools:

American Heritage Schools is a nationally recognized private, college-preparatory day school for students in PK3-12th grades, known for academic excellence and top rankings across multiple disciplines. With two 40-acre campuses, one in Broward County and another in Palm Beach County, American Heritage Schools provides a diverse and inclusive environment for almost 5,000 students from more than 100 countries. Dr. Douglas Laurie, a distinguished educator and visionary leader, is the president and co-owner of American Heritage Schools. American Heritage Schools is nationally and internationally accredited by the following associations: Association of Independent Schools of Florida (AISF), Middle States Association (MSA-CESS), and National Council for Private Schools, among others. The Lower School includes advanced classes and 15 electives, and the Upper School offers over 300 courses with 145 honors classes, 31 Advanced Placement classes, and 130 fine arts classes. Pre-professional programs are offered in pre-med, pre-law, pre-engineering, biomedical engineering, business & entrepreneurship, and computer science with classes taught daily by doctors, surgeons, lawyers, judges, engineers, and computer scientists currently practicing in their fields. American Heritage Schools was named No. 1 Private K-12 School in Florida and No. 1 College Prep Private High School in Florida, according to Niche.com, ranks as the No. 1 high school in Florida for the highest number of National Merit Scholars for 16 years, and the No. 1 school in Florida for the most Presidential Scholars. The Math Competition team is No. 1 out of all private schools in the nation, Model UN team is top 3 in the nation, and the Speech and Debate team is in the top 1% in the nation. In their recent "Book of Lists" rankings, South Florida Business Journal (SFBJ) recognized American Heritage Schools as No. 15 in Corporate Philanthropy in South Florida and No. 21 Largest Employer in South Florida.

For more information about American Heritage Schools, visit its website at www.ahschool.com

Broward Campus: (954) 472-0022 ext. 3021 or email [email protected].

Palm Beach Campus: (561) 495-7272 ext. 219 or email [email protected].

Media Contact:

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954.723.9350 / [email protected]

SOURCE American Heritage Schools