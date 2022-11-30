American Heritage Schools Has Been Recognized For its Philanthropic Distinctions, Ranked #12 in South Florida Business Journal's Annual Book of Lists 2022

American Heritage Schools Also Ranked #1 Private School and #24 Largest Employer in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE and BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Heritage Schools is pleased to be recognized for its philanthropic distinctions by the South Florida Business Journal (SFBJ) in the publication's new "Book of Lists" rankings. American Heritage Schools has been ranked as the No. 12 in Corporate Philanthropy in South Florida.

Last year, American Heritage Schools proudly supported the community by contributing to over 320 benefitting causes through over $750,000 given in corporate donations and over 625,000 hours of community service.

With over 88 student-run clubs, as well as the schools' Pre-Professional Program partnerships with local hospitals and nonprofit organizations, the philanthropic desire to help others locally and globally is at the heart of everything the students, families, faculty and administrators do at American Heritage Schools. Every year, fundraising goals are surpassed, and there is no limit to what can be accomplished.

"At American Heritage Schools, compassion is one of our main pillars and is demonstrated through numerous community involvement and service initiatives that help better our campuses and the world," said Dr. Douglas Laurie, president of American Heritage Schools. "In addition to this recognition for our corporate philanthropy, I am proud of our students, faculty and administration for their unwavering commitment to giving back both inside and outside of the classroom through partnerships with hospitals and nonprofit organizations throughout the South Florida community."

American Heritage Schools was also ranked as the No. 1 Private School and the No. 24 Largest Employer in South Florida in the "Book of Lists" rankings. SFBJ is the leading source for business news, data and networking in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. SFBJ's "Book of Lists" provides readers with more than 1,000 of the most significant area companies in their fields, by ranking.

Since its founding over 55 years ago, American Heritage Schools has become known as a leading private school for academic excellence throughout the nation, and enrollment has steadily increased to approximately 4,800 students in PK3 through 12th grades at the Broward and Palm Beach campuses.

A strong work ethic is evident in all facets of American Heritage Schools. American Heritage Schools in Broward, Florida, is the No. 1 high school in Florida and No. 2 private school in the nation for the highest number of National Merit Scholars; the Schools' Palm Beach campus is No. 2 school in Florida and the No. 5 private school in the nation for the highest number of National Merit Scholars. The school is home to the No. 1 math competition team out of all private schools in the U.S. The Model UN team is top 3 in the nation, and the Speech and Debate team is in the top 1% in the nation. American Heritage Schools is the No. 1 K-12 Private School in Florida , according to Niche.

About American Heritage Schools:

American Heritage Schools, founded in 1965, is a nationally-ranked private, nonsectarian, and co-educational college preparatory day school with two 40-acre campuses: the Broward Campus is located in Plantation, Florida, and the Palm Beach Campus is located in Delray Beach, Florida. Its campuses serve approximately 4,800 students in PK3 through 12th grades, and the student body represents over 60 different countries throughout the world. Approximately 70 percent of the faculty hold postgraduate degrees. American Heritage Schools is nationally and internationally accredited by the following associations: Association of Independent Schools of Florida (AISF), Middle States Association (MSA-CESS), and National Council for Private Schools. The Lower School includes advanced classes and 15 electives, and the Upper School offers over 300 courses with 138 honors classes, 28 Advanced Placement classes, and 75 fine arts classes. Pre-professional programs are offered in pre-med , pre-law , pre-engineering , biomedical engineering , business & entrepreneurship , and computer science with classes taught daily by doctors, surgeons, lawyers, judges, engineers, and computer scientists currently practicing in their fields. For 13 years, American Heritage Schools has been ranked the No. 1 high school in Florida for the highest number of National Merit Scholars, and the school is home to the No. 1 math competition team out of all private schools in the U.S. The Model UN team is top 3 in the nation, and the Speech and Debate team is in the top 1% in the nation. American Heritage Schools is ranked among the top private schools in Florida in STEM, according to Niche.

