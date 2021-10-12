American Heritage Schools Is the No.1 Private School in the Florida for Highest Number of National Merit Scholars

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious American Heritage Schools, Broward Campus, is the No. 1 school in Florida and No. 2 private school in the nation for the highest number of National Merit Scholars Semifinalists. The schools' Palm Beach County campus is the No. 1 in Palm Beach County , No. 2 in Florida and No. 5 private school in the nation for the highest number of National Merit Scholars Semifinalists. Their combined students from both campuses comprise 9% of all National Merit Scholars Semifinalists throughout the 2,227 public and private schools in Florida.

A combined total of 77 seniors were named National Merit Semifinalists out of the 16,000 Semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. This marks the 12th consecutive year American Heritage Schools has had the highest number of National Merit Semifinalists in Florida. One in four students in the Class of 2022 scored in the top one percent of students in the nation.

"Achieving National Merit Scholar status is one of the most prestigious and honored academic distinctions a high school student can achieve," said Dr. Doug Laurie, president of American Heritage Schools. "Many of the top universities in the nation covet applicants who are National Merit Scholars."

According to the National Merit Scholarship organization, colleges such as Harvard, Stanford, University of Chicago, and Vanderbilt enroll the greatest number of National Merit Scholars. In addition to the millions of dollars in possible scholarships, these bright students now have new opportunities for college and confidence about their futures.

"Becoming a National Merit Finalist was a stepping stone on my way to attending Dartmouth and ultimately Harvard Medical School," said American Heritage Schools Class of 2014 alum Dylan Cahill. "It gave me the tools to excel on future exams and the confidence as a student to propel me forward in my journey to medical school."

American Heritage Schools is the No. 1 private school in Florida for nationally-recognized scholars in math competition, science fair, mock trial, moot court, and speech and debate. Alumni are notable leaders in their chosen fields who are generating positive differences in the world. American Heritage Schools is an independent, non-sectarian, co-educational, college preparatory school in South Florida serving grades Pre-K3 to 12.

For more information about the National Merit Scholarship Program and American Heritage Schools, click here to register for its fall virtual open houses. Dates and times for the online events are as follows:

Broward Campus : October 23, 2021 – 12:00 p.m. for grades Pre-K3–6; 2:00 p.m. for grades 7–12.

: – 12:00 p.m. for grades Pre-K3–6; for grades 7–12. Palm Beach Campus: October 19, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. for grades Pre-K3–5; October 23 , 10:00 a.m. for grades 6–12.

About American Heritage Schools: American Heritage Schools, founded in 1965, is a nationally-ranked private, nonsectarian, and co-educational college preparatory day school with two 40-acre campuses: one in Plantation, Florida; and one in Delray Beach, Florida. Its campuses serve approximately 4,650 students in Pre-K3 through 12th grades; the student body represents over 60 different countries throughout the world. Approximately 70 percent of the faculty hold postgraduate degrees. American Heritage Schools is nationally and internationally accredited by the following associations: Association of Independent Schools of Florida (AISF), Middle States Association (MSA-CESS), and National Council for Private Schools. The Lower School includes advanced classes and 15 electives, and the Upper School offers over 300 courses with 138 honors classes, 28 Advanced Placement classes, and 75 fine arts classes. Pre-professional programs are offered in pre-med , pre-law , pre-engineering , biomedical engineering , and computer science that are taught daily by doctors, surgeons, lawyers, judges, engineers, and computer scientists currently practicing in their fields. For 12 years, American Heritage Schools has been ranked the No. 1 high school in Florida for the highest number of National Merit Scholars, and the school is home to the No. 1 math competition team out of all private schools in the U.S. The Model UN team is top 5 in the nation, and the Speech and Debate team is in the top 1% in the nation. It is ranked among the top private schools in Florida in STEM, according to Niche. Its Science Research Institute enables students to conduct research on real-world problems, and its students have earned international recognition for their findings.

For more information about American Heritage Schools, visit its website or email [email protected] .

Broward Campus: (954) 472-0022 ext. 3021 or email [email protected]

Palm Beach Campus: (561) 495-7272 ext. 219 or email [email protected]

