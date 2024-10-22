American Heritage Schools Ranked at Top School in Florida by Niche, the Global School Ranking Organization

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Heritage Schools, a nationally ranked private, nonsectarian and co-educational college preparatory day school, is pleased to announce that its Broward campus was named No. 1 Private K-12 School in Florida and No. 12 Private K-12 School in the nation, according to Niche.com. Its Palm Beach campus was ranked as the No. 1 private school in Palm Beach County, Florida for the seventh consecutive year.

Niche is the market leader in connecting colleges and schools with students and families. Niche's 2025 Best Private School K-12 ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents. Some ranking factors include SAT/ACT scores, the quality of colleges students consider, student-to-teacher ratio, private school ratings, and more.

"I am incredibly proud of our devoted educators, ambitious students, and the entire American Heritage community for their relentless pursuit of excellence," said Dr. Douglas Laurie, president of American Heritage Schools. "Being recognized as the No. 1 Best Private K-12 School in Florida by Niche is a true reflection of our dedication to providing a world-class education. As one of the top PK-12 college preparatory schools in the nation, this achievement fuels our passion to continually set new standards in education. We celebrate this accomplishment together and look forward to reaching even greater heights in the future."

American Heritage Schools' Broward campus received No. 1 ranks in five categories including:

No. 1 Private K-12 School in Florida

No. 1 Private High School for STEM in the Miami Area

No. 1 Boarding High School in Florida

No. 1 Private High School in the Miami Area

No. 1 Private K-12 School in the Miami Area

American Heritage Schools' Palm Beach campus received No. 1 ranks in five categories including:

No. 1 Private K-12 School in Palm Beach County

No. 1 Private High School Palm Beach County

No. 1 College Prep Private High School Palm Beach County

No. 1 Boarding High School in Palm Beach County

No. 1 High School for STEM in Palm Beach County

Additionally, for the 15th consecutive year, American Heritage Schools proudly hold the No. 1 spot for the most National Merit Scholars in Florida. In 2025, a combined total of 88 seniors from the Schools' Broward campus and from the Palm Beach Campus became National Merit Scholar Semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC)®. The students from both campuses represent 9% of all semifinalists from 2,227 public and private high schools in Florida.

For more information about American Heritage Schools' Niche ranking, please visit https://www.ahschool.com/ranked-number1.

American Heritage Schools is a college preparatory day school for students in PK3-12thgrades, known for academic excellence and top rankings across multiple disciplines. With two 40-acre campuses, one in Broward County and another in Palm Beach County, American Heritage Schools provides a diverse and inclusive environment for almost 5,000 students from more than 100 countries. American Heritage Schools is nationally and internationally accredited by the following associations: Association of Independent Schools of Florida (AISF), Middle States Association (MSA-CESS), and National Council for Private Schools, among others. The Lower School includes advanced classes and 15 electives, and the Upper School offers over 300 courses with 145 honors classes, 31 Advanced Placement classes, and 130 fine arts classes. Pre-professional programs are offered in pre-med, pre-law, pre-engineering, biomedical engineering, business & entrepreneurship, and computer science with classes taught daily by doctors, surgeons, lawyers, judges, engineers, and computer scientists currently practicing in their fields.

For more information about American Heritage Schools, visit its website at www.ahschool.com.

Broward Campus: (954) 472-0022 ext. 3021 or email [email protected].

Palm Beach Campus: (561) 495-7272 ext. 219 or email [email protected].





