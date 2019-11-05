American Hero Pledges to Visit Every VA Hospital on His Mission to Thank All 309,000 VA Employees

NEW PRAGUE, Minn., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Born STUBborn is Keith's perspective on the story of the creation of the sport of Paralympic snowboarding. Keith's story includes the courtship of a star-studded couple that brought up the sport as if it were their child. Keith got to hug Oprah, he met Fergie, and he ran into the beautiful Miss Lindsay Vohn at an A list party in New York at Carnegie Hall. Snowboard royalty, Senor Blanca, once patted Keith on the back in the gates above a 22-foot super pipe, and when President George W Bush came to Walter Reed Medical Center to award a few medals, Keith overheard him use a four-letter word while speaking to his mother. Scouts honor!!

Making wishes Competing in New Zealand

"I live by the moto that our challenges introduce us to who we were meant to be."

Keith Deutsch is a Classic American Adventurer. He grew up on a family farm in small town Minnesota. His father's death while he was young inspired perseverance and lit a fire that would not be easily extinguished. Keith became a decorated Army Sgt who lost a leg in combat in Iraq, but that didn't stop him. Keith became a National Champion Adaptive Snowboarder wearing prosthesis specially developed for the fledging sport of Paralympic snowboarding. Since his injury, Keith has snowboarded on cutting edge prosthesis all around the world including three times in the winter X Games, Keith has run marathons on his prosthesis, he has kayaked the Grand Cannon, and he has looked down on the entire European continent.

Nothing has stopped him. His new Mission is to thank all 309,000 VA employees as he visits every VA hospital on the planet.

Thank you, for 02:59

Thank you, through my next finish line

For never saying, Never.

For never saying, Can't.

Always a new challenge

You always lead the chant.

You led me on to victory.

The likes of which most never see.

My victory lap among the stars.

Ha, I even got to race fast cars.

My duty now to thank you.

So, with ALL OF ME I SAY.

Thank you for my three right feet.

My joy.

And your help to light my way.

Keith Deutsch

26115 Helena Blvd, MN, 56071

720 419 7697

akadeutsch@gmail.com

keithdeutsch.com

SOURCE Keith Deutsch