American Highway Users Alliance Appoints New Chairman

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Highway Users Alliance (Highway Users) is pleased to introduce Gregg Mitchell, Chief Commercial Officer, TrinityRail and the Chairman of Trinity Highway Products, LLC in Dallas, TX, as the organization's new Chairman. Mr. Mitchell was elected at the Highway Users' November 13th Annual meeting in Washington, DC. The Highway Users represents approximately 300 non-profit associations, companies, motorcyclists, RVers, truck and bus companies, and AAA clubs whose livelihoods depend on safe and efficient high-quality roads.

Mr. Mitchell is a proven leader in the retail/wholesale industry with expertise in the areas of manufacturing, supply chain, global logistics and transportation.

"I am honored to become the next Chair of the Highway Users," Mr. Mitchell said. "Our Alliance has been instrumental in advancing the interests of the people who depend on the nation's roads for safe, efficient transportation. Mobility is essential for our safety, prosperity, and quality of life, and I am eager to get to work on behalf of our Members."

Mr. Mitchell succeeds outgoing Chairman Thomas F. Jensen, Vice President for transportation policy at UPS Global Public Affairs. Mr. Jensen had served as Chair since 2017, during which time he oversaw the first leadership transition at the Highway Users in 15 years, which culminated in the selection of Laura Perrotta, CAE, in October as the Alliance's new President and CEO.

"I'm delighted that Gregg has agreed to succeed me as Chair," Mr. Jensen said. "Trinity has been a critical member of our Alliance, and Gregg has made substantial contributions to the organization during his time on the Board and as its Vice Chair. I know I'm leaving the Highway Users in good hands."

"I'd like to thank Tom for his outstanding leadership and dedication," Mr. Mitchell added. "By ensuring a smooth and successful transition at the Highway Users, he has left us in a strong position to continue being a leading voice on Capitol Hill for much-needed surface transportation investments."

Together, Mr. Mitchell and Ms. Perrotta will lead the organization at a critical time for the nation's transportation system.

"I'm excited to get to work with Chairman Mitchell," Ms. Perrotta said. "We will fight tirelessly to keep infrastructure at the forefront of the debate in the coming election season, and to deliver highway investments that make a real-world difference in the lives of every American."

The American Highway Users Alliance represents motorists, truckers, bus companies, motorcyclists, RVers, and a broad cross-section of businesses that depend on safe and efficient highways to transport their families, customers, employees, and products. Highway Users members pay user taxes and fees that fund federal-aid and state highway programs and advocate public policies that dedicate user-based revenue to improved highway safety and mobility.

SOURCE American Highway Users Alliance

