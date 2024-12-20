American Hindus Against Defamation Launches Groundbreaking AI Initiative to Detect Hinduphobia and Hindu Hatred

SUGAR GROVE, Ill., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Hindus Against Defamation (AHAD), the first Hindu organization against Hindu defamation formed in 1997, announces a cutting-edge AI-driven initiative to identify and counter Hinduphobia and Hindu hatred. Leveraging advanced algorithms developed by Tattwa.ai, AHAD has unveiled a suite of transformative applications designed to empower stakeholders in academia, journalism, and advocacy to address anti-Hindu bias effectively.

Pioneering Applications in Hinduphobia Detection

The following AI-driven tools were announced today:

HinduHate Detector: This innovative tool evaluates published work using a multidimensional bias analysis. Its proprietary algorithm combines deep learning with over 2,000 rules. Academician, Journalist, and Commentator Profiles: An evolving database profiling individuals and their contributions to Hindu dharma, Hindutva, and related issues. This database will provide Hindus a perspective on the profiled individuals to put their work in perspective. 360-Degree Political View: A comprehensive graphical representation of American political candidates from a Hindu perspective, providing insights into their positions, funding, and public statements.

An X (formerly Twitter) Feed Analyzer: An advanced tool to analyze social media content for Hinduphobia patterns and misinformation will soon be available.

Analysis of "We Are Savera" Reports Published

As part of its initiative, AHAD has already utilized the HinduHate Detector to publish a detailed analysis of reports by the "We Are Savera" about Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA) and the Hindu American Foundation (HAF). This analysis shows that the authors and sponsors of the "We are Savera" report are highly biased. The use of linguistic nuances, the sources they have referred to, and the overall sentiment of their hatred towards Hindus and mainstream Hindu advocacy organizations have been quantified. The analysis shows that any serious scholar or other stakeholder should not consider these reports credible.

Empowering the Fight Against Hindu Defamation, Hindu Hatred, and Hinduphobia

"Since its inception in 1997, AHAD has been at the forefront of combating anti-Hindu defamation in all its forms. With these new AI tools, we are entering a new era of data-driven advocacy, equipping stakeholders with the insights needed to challenge biases and build a more informed dialogue," said Ajay Shah, Convenor of AHAD and the President of the World Hindu Council of America (VHPA).

AHAD invites academicians, journalists, and nonprofit organizations with a proven track record of countering Hindu hatred to collaborate with us and utilize these tools.

About American Hindus Against Defamation (AHAD):

AHAD is the world's first and most prominent Hindu organization against defamation. An initiative of the World Hindu Council of America (VHPA), AHAD actively monitors mass media, commercial products, and public places to ensure the respectful and accurate representation of Hindu dharma, culture, images, and icons. Since 1997, hundreds of thousands of Hindus have participated in various advocacy activities led by AHAD. AHAD is now part of VHPA's HinduPACT. Please visit www.ahadinfo.org.

About Tattwa.ai

Tattwa.ai is an independent technology company specializing in applications of Artificial Intelligence for the betterment of humanity. Visit https://tattwa.ai

