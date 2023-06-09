AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH SPONSORCX

News provided by

SponsorCX

09 Jun, 2023, 08:38 ET

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. , June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Hockey League announced today that it has formed a new partnership with SponsorCX, whereby SponsorCX has been named the Official Sponsorship Management Software Provider of the AHL.

The partnership will offer a world-class sponsorship management solution to all teams across the AHL at an affordable league-wide rate. SponsorCX provides an end-to-end sponsorship management software solution, which allows teams to:

Continue Reading
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH SPONSORCX
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH SPONSORCX

  • manage accounts, contacts, activities, and create customized agreements;
  • organize inventory assets in a single location;
  • create and track the fulfillment process through a collaborative task management portal;
  • manage artwork approvals, proof of performance, billing, and trade with customized reporting; and
  • manage sponsorship information through the SponsorCX mobile app.

"We are very excited about the start of our partnership with SponsorCX," said AHL President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson. "The relationship with SponsorCX will allow all AHL teams the opportunity to collaborate with corporate partners on sponsorship fulfillment at the highest level."

"We are excited to announce this game-changing partnership with the AHL," said Jason Smith, founder and CEO of SponsorCX. "We are ready and poised to deliver an innovative sponsorship management solution to every team across the AHL, while maintaining the league's mission to provide world-class hockey entertainment."

About the AHL
In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League (theahl.com, @TheAHL) serves as the top development league for players in all 32 National Hockey League organizations, as well as coaches, officials, executives, trainers and broadcasters throughout the NHL. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are graduates of the American Hockey League, and through the years the AHL has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

About SponsorCX
SponsorCX is a leader in sponsorship management within the sports, entertainment, causes, arts, and events industries. It is a complete sponsorship management tool to assist in managing sales, fulfillment, and inventory to maximize sponsorship revenue. The company was founded in 2020, and continues to grow rapidly as the newest and most innovative sponsorship software solution in the industry. Learn more at sponsorcx.com.

Contact:
Jason Chaimovitch, Vice President of Communications
(413) 781-2030 | @AHLPR

SOURCE SponsorCX

Also from this source

SponsorCX named "Official Sponsorship Management Software Provider of the ECHL"

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.