American Home Shield Rallies For Careers In The Skilled Trades With Inspirational Video Featuring Celebrity Experts

Serving its customers through a talented network of 17,000 licensed contractors, American Home Shield has pledged support to drive interest in the abundant career opportunities in skilled trades. With a desire to uplift the industry, the company hopes to reinforce stable career paths for individuals of all socio-economic backgrounds.

"American Home Shield truly values the work and support of its local contractors, and we've seen firsthand the hard work and care that these individuals put forth for the communities they serve," said Sena Kwawu, Senior Vice President of Operations. "With the number of skilled trade jobs in the U.S. far outpacing the supply of qualified workers, American Home Shield is committed to driving awareness and access to technical training programs that will equip individuals with the necessary education to pursue the fulfilling, in-demand career path in the skilled trades."

Below are the notable tradespeople that have come together to support this cause:

Matt Blashaw has been a home improvement television host for more than ten years. Matt hopes to encourage people of all ages to learn about skilled trades to ensure the safety and infrastructure of our country.

has been a home improvement television host for more than ten years. Matt hopes to encourage people of all ages to learn about skilled trades to ensure the safety and infrastructure of our country. Mina Starsiak Hawk specializes is finding old homes with good bones and giving them a future. Feeling empowered by her own career in the skilled trades, Mina wants to inspire more women and young girls pursue their own ventures in the skilled trades.

specializes is finding old homes with good bones and giving them a future. Feeling empowered by her own career in the skilled trades, Mina wants to inspire more women and young girls pursue their own ventures in the skilled trades. Jason Cameron is a television personality who worked his way through college as a carpenter and continued his career in NYC. Jason hopes to teach young people the importance of the skilled trades. It has been his number one passion for a very long time, and he continues to strive to create awareness, interest in and education around the skilled trades.

is a television personality who worked his way through college as a carpenter and continued his career in NYC. Jason hopes to teach young people the importance of the skilled trades. It has been his number one passion for a very long time, and he continues to strive to create awareness, interest in and education around the skilled trades. Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt create, build and completely personalize homes from the ground-up for their clients. Brian and Mika want to raise awareness for skilled trade opportunities from a career and finance perspective.

create, build and completely personalize homes from the ground-up for their clients. Brian and Mika want to raise awareness for skilled trade opportunities from a career and finance perspective. Breegan Jane is a Los Angeles -based interior designer who honed her skills as a creative director to eventually lead design projects for celebrity and commercial projects. With this initiative Breegan wants to bridge the wage gap between men and woman in skilled trades and educate future generations of the benefits of skilled trades.

is a -based interior designer who honed her skills as a creative director to eventually lead design projects for celebrity and commercial projects. With this initiative Breegan wants to bridge the wage gap between men and woman in skilled trades and educate future generations of the benefits of skilled trades. Darren Keef is a talented carpenter and builder who stars in the remake of one of America's most popular home renovation shows. Based on his personal experiences, he wants to inspire creativity in skilled trades and show they can be lucrative and inspiring.

is a talented carpenter and builder who stars in the remake of one of America's most popular home renovation shows. Based on his personal experiences, he wants to inspire creativity in skilled trades and show they can be lucrative and inspiring. Sara Bendrick is a trained landscape designer on both large commercial projects and private residences across California . She is among the most trusted voices of authority in the outdoor/landscape architecture space and wants to encourage girls and young women to be involved in skilled trades and educate them on the gender wage gap in skilled trades.

is a trained landscape designer on both large commercial projects and private residences across . She is among the most trusted voices of authority in the outdoor/landscape architecture space and wants to encourage girls and young women to be involved in skilled trades and educate them on the gender wage gap in skilled trades. Dave and Jenny Marrs are a husband wife duo who turn fixer uppers to fabulous homes. As parents themselves, Jenny and Dave want to help bridge the gap between kids' technology use and skilled trades.

To learn more about American Home Shield's commitment to increasing access to technical training programs and shining light on the benefits of a career as a skilled tradesman, visit www.AHS.com/skilledtrades

