American Homebuilders of West Africa Announces further expansion in Guinea

CONAKRY, Guinea and PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homebuilders of West Africa (AHWA), the premier production homebuilder serving West Africans in the diaspora and those resident in the region, announced that it had closed on an acquisition of new land in Maneah in the Conakry suburbs. Financial terms were not disclosed.



With the new acquisition, AHWA will expand its ability to serve both diaspora members and local residents looking for high quality housing in the capital region. The Maneah parcels are easily accessible from the new highway connecting KM36 and Coyah. This rapidly developing part of Conakry with easy access to two national highways allows for easy access to all parts of the capital as well as being close to the highways leading to Kindia and Freetown.



"So many of our clients are focused on the KM36 - Coyah corridor because it serves as the gateway to the center and upcountry," explained Cameron Fink, Director of Sales. "When I first saw the location, I knew that it was a hot spot and a winner for our core customers. From mountain views, to easy highway access, to water and electricity service, this community has it all."



Bob Hornsby, Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer, added, "Our clients tell us over and over that secure land title and easy access are two of their top concerns. This new development - "Repose de Maneah" - scores very high on both of these. We followed our rigorous 56 point land acquisition checklist to verify that the land was dispute-free before signing the final paperwork. We reject over 90% of the land we are presented with for purchase - usually because of some dispute or title issue - so I am always thrilled when we can close. Our clients can rest easy knowing that we have done the hard work of finding quality land so they can concentrate on enjoying their new homes."



AHWA has already started lotting and preliminary site preparations. Construction is expected to begin on the first units in January.



About AHWA

American Homebuilders of West Africa (AHWA) builds homes - enduring symbols of security and comfort - thus helping West Africans achieve their dreams through sustainable, job-creating, infrastructure-building investment in the land of their birth. We constantly strive to delight our clients with our service, our financing options, our execution of beautiful, durable homes, and our ability to make the home construction process easy, reliable, and satisfying. For more information about our work, visit our website.



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12848728



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE American Homebuilders of West Africa