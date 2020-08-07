American Homecare Health Services Launches Telehealth and Remote Monitoring Program in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homecare Health Services (AHHS), a Medicare-certified home health provider in Southern California, has announced a Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring program in partnership with Health Recovery Solutions (HRS). With the resurgence of COVID-19 across California, AHHS has turned to telehealth to provide symptom screening, 24/7 monitoring, and virtual visits to high-risk patients in their communities. In the coming months, AHHS will expand their Telehealth program with the aim of reducing costly hospital readmissions.

AHHS will utilize telehealth and RPM to quickly identify potential COVID-19 patients through their recorded symptoms and vital signs. Clinicians can then triage patients through virtual visits, available via the telehealth platform. Telehealth patients will receive a COVID-19 Care Plan with specific educational videos and symptom assessment surveys, as well as a mental health questionnaire to ensure patients are recovering safely and successfully from home.

Beyond the COVID pandemic, the Telehealth program aims to reduce hospital readmissions and ED visits, helping patients transition from hospital to home. For many patients, round-the-clock care is provided throughout their hospital stay. However, upon discharge, that continuous care is abruptly cut and patients and their families are left to navigate their condition and recovery. Through telehealth, AHHS' nursing team can support patients and families with continuous monitoring, educational resources, virtual visits and more.

Patients with low health literacy, chronic conditions, or multiple comorbidities are at the greatest risk for hospital readmissions. As such, AHHS' Telehealth program is taking a targeted approach to reducing readmissions, enrolling high-risk patients with CHF, COPD, hypertension, and diabetes. In addition, AHHS' hospice branch, Tranquil Care Hospice is piloting the Telehealth program to expand access to end of life services.

"To me, the why behind what we do is the most important thing," said Reggie Rodriguez, Vice President American Homecare and Tranquil Care Hospice. "That 'why' is to improve a patient's health, to objectively improve their functionality and independence, and to reduce emergency room admissions. Teaching patients how to manage their health and understand their conditions is another big piece of the puzzle. This Remote Patient Monitoring system effectively works to address and solve each of these issues giving us the capacity to take our care to the next level thus fulfilling our 'why' more completely."

Eligible patients are enrolled in the Telehealth and Remote Monitoring program upon discharge from the hospital. Patients receive a 4G tablet and Bluetooth biometric monitoring devices with which to record their daily vital signs and access custom care plans. Included in their custom care plans, patients have access to medication reminders, symptom surveys, educational videos and teach-back quizzes. Throughout their time on the Telehealth program, patients can use the educational resources on the Telehealth platform to learn about their condition and improve their quality of life. The tablet and software, biometric devices, and clinician dashboard are provided by AHHS' Telehealth partner, Health Recovery Solutions.

Once recorded in the tablet, patient data transfers in real-time to the clinical dashboard accessible to American Homecare and Tranquil Hospice nursing teams via their desktop or mobile device. Risk alert notifications are sent to the nursing teams when a patient's recorded information signifies a drastic change or deterioration in their health. Risk alerts allow the AHHS nursing teams to quickly respond and triage patients through virtual visits, preventing potential hospitalizations and dispelling any fears of the patient or family.

For hospice patients and their loved ones, the Telehealth program provides an additional layer of support, providing a platform for virtual counseling sessions, enhanced pain management through 24/7 symptom and medication monitoring, and educational resources on advanced directives and condition management.

"I've always had a passion for helping my patients in the best, most supportive way possible. I'm so excited to add Remote Patient Monitoring/Telehealth to my tool belt, and truly believe this program will elevate our ability to care for, protect and encourage our patients. In particular, it brings an amazing degree of care continuity, keeping doctors, family and caregivers continuously connected," added Janine Hickman, Dedicated RPM LVN at American Homecare Health Services.

About American Homecare Health Services

As a licensed and accredited home health agency, American Homecare has been an industry leader in providing exceptional skilled medical and personal care for individuals and families throughout Los Angeles since 2000. Creating the optimum positive patient experience is at the core of who we are and what we do.

Through the right combination of programs, skilled services and innovative solutions including initiation of care within 24 hours of referral, or sooner, we are a reliable provider of quality, fast and dependable service. American Homecare strives to not only meet the immediate goals of our patients but also to enable them to move to the next level of performance. To learn more about our new Remote Patient Monitoring system please visit https://www.americanhomecares.org/rpm/ or call 818-566-1020

About Tranquil Care Hospice

Serving communities throughout Los Angeles County, Tranquil Care Hospice, is committed to providing exceptional end of life care with dignity and compassion. We believe that care extends beyond the physical needs and normal parameters of hospice care. Understanding that each person is unique, we get to know every patient individually and focus on providing options for living with advanced illnesses, so they can live life their way.

Tranquil's professional and dedicated interdisciplinary team embraces the patient's entire family and loved ones on this life affirming journey, ensuring wellness while providing state-of-the-art medical care and emotional support for the comfort and safety of the patient. To learn more about our new Remote Patient Monitoring system, visit https://www.tranquilcarehospice.com/RPM or call 310-264-8413.

About Health Recovery Solutions

Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) supplies leading health systems with the most advanced remote monitoring platform and technology-enabled management services focused on changing patient behavior to reduce readmissions and improve clinical outcomes. HRS' disease-specific telehealth solutions are customized with educational videos, care plans, and medication reminders while also integrated with Bluetooth peripherals to engage patients. For clinicians, HRS' software allows for the management of high-risk patients and provides seamless communication with them through video chat, wound imaging, and text messaging. For family members and caregivers, HRS' software gives them the ability to be fully involved in their family member's care and wellbeing. To learn more about Health Recovery Solutions, visit https://www.healthrecoverysolutions.com/ or call (347) 699-6477.

