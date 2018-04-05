American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dates of First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

News provided by

American Homes 4 Rent

17:48 ET

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2018 financial and operating results on Thursday, May 3, 2018, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, May 4, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review first quarter results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Live conference call




Toll free number: 

(877) 451-6152 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number: 

(201) 389-0879 (for international callers)

Passcode: 

Not required

Simultaneous audio webcast link: 

www.americanhomes4rent.com under "For Investors" 



Conference call replay




Toll free number: 

(844) 512-2921 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number: 

(412) 317-6671 (for international callers)

Passcode: 

13678521#

Webcast link: 

www.americanhomes4rent.com under "For Investors"

Date accessible through: 

May 18, 2018

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, singlefamily homes as rental properties. As of December 31, 2017, we owned 51,239 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at www.americanhomes4rent.com.

Contact:
American Homes 4 Rent
Investor Relations
Phone: (855) 794-2447
Email: investors@ah4r.com  

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-homes-4-rent-announces-dates-of-first-quarter-2018-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300625401.html

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent

Related Links

https://www.americanhomes4rent.com

Also from this source

Mar 29, 2018, 17:52 ET American Homes 4 Rent Announces Conversion of 5.500% Series C...

Feb 28, 2018, 20:12 ET American Homes 4 Rent Announces Home Price Appreciation Amounts...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dates of First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

News provided by

American Homes 4 Rent

17:48 ET