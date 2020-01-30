American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dates of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial and operating results on Thursday, February 27, 2020, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review fourth quarter and full year results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Live conference call

Toll free number: (877) 451-6152 (for domestic callers) Direct dial number: (201) 389-0879 (for international callers) Passcode: Not required Simultaneous audio webcast link: www.americanhomes4rent.com under "For Investors"



Conference call replay

Toll free number: (844) 512-2921 (for domestic callers) Direct dial number: (412) 317-6671 (for international callers) Passcode: 13698091# Webcast link: www.americanhomes4rent.com under "For Investors" Date accessible through: March 13, 2020

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2019, we owned 52,537 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at www.americanhomes4rent.com.

