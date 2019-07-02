American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dates of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Jul 02, 2019, 17:00 ET
AGOURA HILLS, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2019 financial and operating results on Monday, July 29, 2019, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review second quarter results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.
|
Live conference call
|
Toll free number:
|
(877) 451-6152 (for domestic callers)
|
Direct dial number:
|
(201) 389-0879 (for international callers)
|
Passcode:
|
Not required
|
Simultaneous audio webcast link:
|
www.americanhomes4rent.com under "For Investors"
|
Conference call replay
|
Toll free number:
|
(844) 512-2921 (for domestic callers)
|
Direct dial number:
|
(412) 317-6671 (for international callers)
|
Passcode:
|
13691742#
|
Webcast link:
|
www.americanhomes4rent.com under "For Investors"
|
Date accessible through:
|
August 13, 2019
About American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of March 31, 2019, we owned 52,923 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.
Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at www.americanhomes4rent.com.
Contact:
American Homes 4 Rent
Investor Relations
Phone: (855) 794-2447
Email: investors@ah4r.com
